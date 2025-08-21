GCSE Results Day 2025: Students across Shropshire celebrate their achievements

Students across Shropshire are collecting their long-awaited GCSE results today. The big day is a celebration of student achievement, with schools and colleges throughout the county reporting their results.

Collecting their results at Charlton School in Wellington are, from left, Maddie Herbert, Jake Francis, Kassie Salera, Graham Drysdale, Connor Starling, Dylan Martin, and Bayley Hodgetts

Shropshire Council is congratulating pupils receiving their GCSE results today, Thursday, 21 August.

Andy Hall, Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“I am delighted that our students in Shropshire have once again delivered some amazing results for our county and send my heartfelt congratulations. Well done for pushing through, you did it! Given the tough start our young people had at the outset of Covid we celebrate the amazing support students received from our local schools and education services in breaking down those barriers and given our students confidence to achieve at every level.

“As our young people plan for their future, whatever their results, schools and colleges are here to help with information, advice and guidance to help them move on to their next chapter.”

David Shaw, director of children’s services, said:

“The students getting their results today are the first cohort of year 6 students who faced the pandemic lockdown then started secondary school. They have had to adapt to succeed in their exams, despite the difficulties they faced with limited transition or other coveted end of primary year celebrations.

“I know it hasn’t been an easy few years, but our students have been helped along the way by brilliant teaching and support staff. We’ve also seen a number of changes to the education system, including an increased integration of technology in exams, a greater emphasis on developing students’ critical thinking, problem-solving, and practical skills, rather than purely testing memorisation. Whatever today brings for our students, we should be really proud of their efforts.”

With more than 2,300 students picking up their results, there have been some fantastic achievements made in schools across Telford and Wrekin.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “As ever, we are incredibly proud of our students who have picked up their results today. They are testament to students’ hard work and dedication in preparing for their exams and the support they have received from school staff and families.

“We know picking up results can be a nail-biting experience but it’s a key milestone in our young peoples’ lives. And while some may have a clear path in front of them, we’d like to reassure others that support is available through our Future Focus service to help find the right opportunity for them.

“It’s also great to see these achievements come at a time when we’ve just launched our Stay Near, Go Far campaign – a reminder that there are so many fantastic education, training and career options right here in Telford and Wrekin for young people to explore; they don’t have to move away to succeed, they can go far, right here.”

Learning Community Trust

The Learning Community Trust says it is ‘delighted’ with the GCSE results across its schools in Telford & Wrekin – with maths achievement improving across every single one of its sites.

There was an increase in high grade passes of 7-9 across the whole Trust, which runs secondary schools including Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, Charlton, New Road Academy, and Burton Borough in Newport.

Paul Roberts, the Trust’s chief executive, said: “We have seen significant improvements across many subject areas, particularly in English, maths, and science. These achievements are a testament to the exceptional hard work and dedication of our pupils and staff.

“We are deeply thankful for the unwavering support from families. Together, as a united school community, we’ve accomplished something truly special that will enable our young people to achieve their dreams.”

At Hadley Learning Community, there were particularly big rises in science achievement, including a 100% pass rate in chemistry. Art, engineering, English and maths were also among the strongest performers.

Ercall Wood Academy

Ercall Wood Academy in Wellington saw its English high grades double from last year, while science saw the largest number of top level grade 9 passes. There were also increases in history, drama, maths, English and ethics grades.

At Ercall Wood Academy in Wellington are, from left, Zachary Leonard, Isabeau Lecrivain, Ava Wood, Kiera Evans, Phoebe Mthethwa, Erica Enongene, Paddy Molloy, Radu Dinu, Davida Boakye Asamoah

Principal Nick Murphy said: “In what has been an incredible year for all involved, I am extremely proud to see the successes today.

“This is testament to the students’ hard work, determination and effort – but also highlights those fantastic student and teacher relationships which show that, when we all work together, something truly special can emerge.”

Burton Borough School

Burton Borough School in Newport’s headlines included English language achievement above national averages compared with last year, plus improved pass rates in maths, physics, science, and physical education.

From left, Seren Cartwright, Tayla New, Katie Harris, Holly Eccleston, Eden Clifford, Manahil Imran, Freya Hill, and Amelia White

Principal Caroline Bedford said she was ‘incredibly proud’ of the students, adding: “They reflect not only their hard work and determination, but also the strength of our school community and the values that define us: ambitious, proud, and caring.

“Our students have shown what it means to be truly ambitious by setting high goals, persevering through challenges, and striving for excellence in every subject. Their achievements are a testament to their commitment and the belief that with effort and support, anything is possible.”

Charlton School

Charlton School in Wellington saw science grade 9 passes more than double on last year, with big increases in pass rates across other subjects such as maths, food technology, ethics, and photography.

At Charlton School in Wellington, from left Jake Francis, Dylan Martin, Kassie Salera, and Maddie Herbert

Andy McNaughton, the school’s outgoing principal, said: “We are incredibly proud of the results this year group have achieved.

“Due to the Covid pandemic they were the year group that were unable to finish their primary school education and they had a very disrupted start in Year 7, including missing out on induction activities.

“They have shown huge resilience to overcome these challenges and achieve the best set of results for the school have seen since the pandemic.”

New Road Academy

New Road Academy in Wrockwardine Wood, which joined the Trust last year, saw across-the-board improvements, with ‘significant’ increases in maths and English, and 100% pass rates in several areas.

From left, at New Road Academy in Wrockwardine Wood, Olena Bardetska, Chloe Parkins, Maria Stanly, Mark Idemudia, Michael Mal

Paul Roberts added: “One of the highlights for me this year has been the impact of the Trust on New Road’s results, knowing the journey the school has been on. It has improved on every single educational measure prescribed by the Government.”

Kickstart Academy

Kickstart Academy, based in Priorslee, supports students with behaviour concerns who are at risk of permanent exclusion, or permanently excluded from school.

It saw an 8% rise in overall pass rates, and principal Sarah Lewis said: “Each young person has faced unique challenges on their educational journey, and today is a testament to their resilience, determination, and hard work.

“These results are not just grades on a page – they represent personal growth, perseverance, and the unwavering belief that every student can succeed when given the right support and opportunity.”

Queensway School

The Learning Community Trust also runs Queensway School in Telford, which caters for children and young people on the autistic spectrum and those with social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

The number of students achieving at least five GCSEs including English and maths rose by 26% on last year.

Principal Julie Bravo said: “We are delighted with our results – all of our students have attained the grades required for their post-16 destinations.”

Best results in recent years for Oswestry School

It’s been a day of celebration at Oswestry School as its students were rewarded with the best set of GCSE results in recent years with 92% of grades at 9-4 up from 85% in 2024 and 88% in 2023.

Oswestry School students collect their GCSE results. Photo: Oswestry School

In fact, this is the highest ever percentage of pupil grades at 9-4 excluding 2020 and 2021 when grades were adjusted during the pandemic, and can therefore be considered the best ever GCSE results for the historic school.

Headmaster of Oswestry School, Peter Middleton, commented: “We are delighted for our pupils whose hard work and assiduous approach has been rewarded with a stellar set of results.

“As a relatively small school, we are able to support pupils at an individual level and ensure that no pupil slips through the cracks; this record-breaking set of results is testimony to the outstanding teaching and learning delivered by our team of experienced and passionate teachers.

“We are proud to see our pupils having achieved in the exam hall as they prepare to take the next step into the Sixth Form where we’ve no doubt they’ll go on to further thrive, flourish, and find their forte. A hearty – and heart-felt – congratulations to them all!”

Adcote School

As a non-selective school, Adcote School say they are incredibly proud of the achievements of all students in this year’s GCSE results. Pupils secured an outstanding 83% pass rate at grade 4 and above, with nearly a quarter (23.5%) of results at the highest grades 9–7 (A*–A equivalent).

Adcote School students collect their results

Several subjects achieved 100% of students at grade 9–4 (A*-C), including Art, Geography, Music, Textiles, Spanish, Religious Studies, and BTEC PE, reflecting both the dedication of students and the expertise of teachers.

Headteacher, Nicola Tribe, said: “I could not be prouder of our students. Examination results are only one measure of success. What matters most is that our students leave us with confidence, resilience, and a belief in themselves. These qualities will carry them further in life than any single grade ever could.”

Marches School

The sounds of celebration have echoed through the corridors of The Marches School as students marked an unforgettable results day.

Marches School students collect their results

Sally Wilmot, Headteacher, said: “Today, we don’t just celebrate grades, we celebrate futures. Every student here has a story of success, and these results reflect what’s possible when young people are supported, challenged and believed in.

“Whether they’re heading to college, an apprenticeship, or staying with us at Sixth Form, each of them leaves with confidence and purpose. With the launch of Open6 this September, we’re proud to be opening even more doors for learners across our community.”

Sir John Talbot’s students celebrate

There’s a real buzz in Whitchurch today as students at Sir John Talbot’s School receive their results and once again, they’ve done themselves proud.

Sir John Talbot’s students collect their results

The class of 2025 has shown resilience, ambition and talent in equal measure. Mrs Elms Assistant Headteacher who led the year group said “A huge congratulations to all Year 11 students receiving their GCSE results today. It has been a pleasure to lead this year group for the past four years. They have been an excellent cohort of students who have brightened many days here at SJT. I wish them every success in their futures, and they will always belong to SJT.”

Headteacher Mr. Stonall shared the praise; “Our results prove that nothing can hold back this generation of learners. I couldn’t be prouder, their determination, resilience, and ambition have shone through, and these results are a true reflection of the hard work they and our dedicated staff have put in. Every single student has something to celebrate today, and I’m excited to see them take their next steps, whether into apprenticeships, college, or our ever-growing Sixth Form. Once again students at Sir John Talbot’s School have smashed expectations with results that rival the very best in the region.”

Shrewsbury Academy

With results in hand and big dreams ahead, students at Shrewsbury Academy are celebrating a year of outstanding achievement.

Students celebrate their results at Shrewsbury Academy

This year’s results reflect a school on a clear upward trajectory, where high expectations and a strong support network have enabled every student to make meaningful progress.

Mr Taylor, Headteacher, said: “At Shrewsbury Academy, we are relentlessly ambitious, for our students, our staff, and our community. Today’s results are the outcome of that drive: a determination to push beyond expectations, regardless of the challenges we face.

“In a county where funding pressures are real, our students have shown resilience, focus, and pride in their achievements. Whether our young people are moving on to college, apprenticeships, or staying on with us at one of our Trust Sixth Forms, they leave with the skills and mindset to succeed.”

Results Day Joy at The Grove School

The smiles said it all at The Grove School today as students collected their results and what a set of results they are!

The Grove school students are celebrating their results

Headteacher Mitch Allsopp said: “We are really proud of all of the members of Team Grove who have collected their results today. As we know, behind every individual result sits a story of individual success, hard work and resilience.

“The collective results continue to show the positive upward trend of performance for us as a school, which alongside our key stage five results last week, shows the positive direction we are moving.

“I would like to thank all of our fantastic staff, brilliant parents and incredible students for their achievements as they move into their post-16 journeys. Many of whom are staying with us in our Sixth Form, we look forward to you continuing your seven-year journey with us.

“For those that are heading to pastures new, well done and thank you for being an incredible part of Team Grove.”

Idsall School

Idsall School students have absolutely smashed it again this year proving that even when school budgets are tight, talent and tenacity shine through.

Collecting their results are students at Idsall School

Michelle King, Headteacher, said: “Today is a proud day for our school community. These results reflect the hard work, perseverance, and ambition of our students, supported every step of the way by our dedicated staff. In a time when schools across Shropshire are navigating real financial pressures, what shines through is the strength of our values and our belief in every young person.

“I’m particularly proud of the outstanding progress made by students who speak English as an additional language, they are a credit to our school.

“Whether students are moving on to apprenticeships, college, or staying with us in sixth form, they leave Idsall with the confidence and character to succeed.”

Moreton Hall

Moreton Hall pupils are celebrating a splendid year of GCSE accomplishments.

Moreton Hall pupils with Mr Brewer, Principal

An outstanding overall 98% pass rate is a notable metric and 1.5 times higher than the National Average of 67.1% and the regional average of 62.9% highlighting the sustained attainment by Moreton Hall pupils. These results highlight exemplary achievements across all academic areas including STEM subjects, Humanities, Languages, and the Creative and Performing Arts with 100% of pupils achieving grades 9 to 8 in Drama and a 100% pass rate in separate Science.

Year 10 pupils impressively achieved grade 9 in GCSE Music, a year early with four Year 10 pupils attaining language success in Spanish and Chinese at grade 9, a year early.

Principal, Michael Brewer commented: “We are immensely proud of our Year 11 cohort for their exceptional accomplishments. This cohort started secondary education amidst the uncertainty of the Covid pandemic, not that you would know that to look at them now! These outstanding GCSE results are a testament to their talent, determination, and adaptability, as well as the dedication of our teaching staff. It is truly exciting to see what this generation will go on to achieve next.”

Woodlands School

Students at Woodlands School have celebrated the end of one journey and the exciting start of another with a fantastic set of results that reflect their hard work and perseverance.

Headteacher Julia Taylor said: “Every young person at Woodlands has something to be proud of today. Our results reflect not just academic achievement, but the personal growth, determination and resilience shown by each of our students. Whether heading into further education, training or employment, our students leave us ready to thrive and we couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Telford Langley School

Telford Langley School congratulated Year 11 students for their successful examination results, the result of the hard work of the students, the support of their family and friends and the dedication of the staff at the school.

Headteacher, Emma Blount said: “We are very proud of every student. Many have achieved high academic grades and have secured their places for their next step in education. Every pupil has made great progress and overcome significant challenges, so they should all be proud of how hard they have worked. We wish them all the best for the future.”

Haberdashers Abraham Darby

Joanne Edgar, Principle at Haberdashers Abraham Darby, said: “We are immensely proud of our young people who are collecting their GCSE and BTEC results today. This is a cohort who missed out on their primary-secondary transition, Summer School, spent their first year of secondary school in a ‘bubble’ and had more than their fair share of remote learning, yet the pupils have dealt admirably with everything thrown at them and have demonstrated a resilience second to none.

“We would like to wish all pupils at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby the very best for the future and we look forward to welcoming many of them back in September to continue their journey with us here in the Sixth Form.”

Ellesmere College

Ellesmere College students are celebrating an 83% pass rate in the GCSE results today, with 31% of all grades in the top 9-7 range (A*/A equivalent).

There were some particularly notable performances at the top band of level 9 and 8, with several students achieving multiple level 9s and 8s within their GCSE portfolio of success. Some of these top performances were combined with dedicated engagement in Arts and Sports at a competitive level, which makes their achievement even more impressive.

Vicky Pritt Roberts, Headmaster, said: “It is a pleasure to see how well pupils have achieved across the board, and rewarding to see nearly half of the 22 subjects offered achieve 100% pass rate.

“I commend all who have worked so diligently and congratulate them on their hard-earned success. These GCSE results are a testament to their exceptional attitude, unwavering commitment, and perseverance throughout the academic year.

“This success reflects the dedication and hard work of the students, parents and the staff, who have supported them every step of the way. They are now very well prepared to embark on their Sixth Form programme with us and we look forward to seeing them in September.”

Telford College

Telford College is celebrating another good set of GCSE results today. They include a 100% pass rate for science, and an increase in high-grade maths passes for the third consecutive year.

“These core subjects are more than just qualifications; they are a foundation for the future, opening doors to T-Levels, apprenticeships, A levels, and much more,” said Lawrence Wood, the college’s principal and chief executive.

“Maths and English are particularly important, because they provide pathways to an incredibly broad range of courses and job opportunities.

“And GCSE science is a vital stepping stone for many of our students who are now progressing to T-Level health courses at our Clinical Skills Centre.”

Last week, Telford College celebrated another strong set of results for its A level, T-Level, technical and vocational courses.