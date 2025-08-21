Former shops make way for new homes in Dawley

The site of two vacant town centre shops in Dawley is being redeveloped to provide much-needed homes for social rent.

The scheme is being delivered by R1 Construction for Housing Plus Group

The former Wrekin Housing Group office in Dawley High Street, once a busy base for local housing services, closed in 2019. The neighbouring convenience store has also lain empty for several years.

But the site is now entering an exciting new chapter, with the shops being demolished to make way for four new one-bedroom apartments.

- Advertisement -

The scheme is being delivered by R1 Construction for Housing Plus Group, which merged with Wrekin earlier this year, with the help of regeneration funding from Telford and Wrekin Council and Homes England.

Martin James, Development and Regeneration Manager at Housing Plus Group, said:“We’re proud to be bringing this site back into use in a way that will directly benefit the community.

“For decades, this building played an important role in supporting Wrekin customers and providing vital local services.

“Now, the site will have a new life as a place where people can live and thrive. These homes will be built to last, offering secure, energy-efficient, comfortable spaces that people will be proud to call home.”

Theresa Carson, Dawley Area Manager, added: “This has always been a central spot in Dawley, and it’s great that we’ll still have a presence here through the regeneration.

“The office was a real hub for the community, and I know many people have fond memories of it. Seeing it transformed into homes for local people is the perfect next chapter.”

The homes will be constructed using Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs), a modern method of construction that combines speed, sustainability, and excellent energy performance.

Designed to high efficiency standards, with the added benefit of private outdoor spaces, the apartments are scheduled for completion this autumn.

Ben Tomkinson, Managing Director of R1 Construction concluded: “We’re really pleased to be part of giving this well-known site a new future. Projects like this show how empty buildings can be transformed into something that makes a real difference for local people.

“Using modern construction methods means we can build high-quality, sustainable homes that people will be proud to live in.

“It’s something we’re proud to be delivering together with Housing Plus Group for the Dawley community.”