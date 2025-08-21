Listen Live
10.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 22, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Endangered Lemur travels 220 miles to new home at Shropshire Zoo

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford have welcomed a female Black Lemur, after the animal travelled 220 miles to her new home as part of a European breeding programme.

Vahali Black Lemur
Vahali Black Lemur

Vahlia, the Black Lemur, who is two years old, has travelled an impressive 220 miles from Howletts Wild Animal Park in Kent to join male Black Lemur, Bomani, at her new home in Shropshire. Her arrival marks an important step in the coordinated international efforts to conserve this endangered species.

Black Lemurs, native to Madagascar, are currently classified as “Endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Wild populations continue to decline due to deforestation, hunting, and the pet trade. Although her new companion, Bomani, is unable to breed, it is hoped that Vahlia will be able to breed as part of the European Endangered Species Programme in future. The European Endangered Species Programme is a Europe wide initiative contributing to the long-term survival of various animal species.

- Advertisement -

Guests at the zoo will now be able to see Vahlia and Bomani in the Madagascar area, where they will serve as ambassadors for their species, helping to raise awareness of the threats faced by Madagascar’s unique wildlife. Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World is already home to a wide range of other endangered lemur species including Ring Tailed Lemurs, Black and White Ruffed Lemurs and Mouse Lemurs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vahlia to Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World. Her journey from Howletts is part of a much bigger story, the vital international effort to save the Black Lemur from extinction. She has settled in really well and has already formed a strong bond with Bomani,” said Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World Owner, Will Dorrell.

“Guests to the zoo might be surprised to see that Vahlia is a tawny brown colour despite being a black lemur, this is because the species are sexually dimorphic with males appearing black and females being a tawny brown. Her overall role at the zoo is part of a much bigger picture, also helping our visitors understand the importance of protecting Madagascar’s extraordinary and unique wildlife.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP