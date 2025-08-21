Listen Live
Dementia support group impresses town’s MP

A Shropshire MP says she was ‘very impressed’ by a local dementia support group after she had spent time with families who care for loved ones living with the condition.

MP for Shrewsbury Julia Buckley attending Shrewsbury Carer Peer Support Group
“It was an incredibly moving meeting,” said MP for Shrewsbury Julia Buckley who visited St Giles’ Church on Wenlock Road earlier this month to attend the Shrewsbury Carer Peer Support Group’s regular meeting.

Mrs Buckley listened to carers, hearing their stories and learning about their experiences supporting those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Around 25 people were in attendance, each given time to speak about their own situation, sharing their challenges, emotions and practical realities.

Mrs Buckley spent much of the meeting listening but also spoke briefly to offer guidance, signposting attendees to relevant organisations and services that may be able to offer further support. Staff from Shropshire Council were also present, contributing to a joined-up approach to care and community engagement.

“I couldn’t help but be very impressed by this group,” said Mrs Buckley. “They’re friendly and welcoming – and this kind of support can make a huge difference to people having to deal with a challenging situation.”

The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Fellowship Room of St Giles’ Church from 10.30am to midday and is designed to create a supportive and open space for anyone who cares for someone affected by the disease.

Mrs Buckley said: “Whether newly navigating the role or seeking connection with others in similar circumstances, the group offers a welcoming environment where people can share, reflect and find comfort.

“The group’s warmth and inclusivity was deeply felt,” said Mrs Buckley, who encourages anyone who might benefit to attend a future meeting.

“You’ll be met with kindness, understanding and a listening ear.”

