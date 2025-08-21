Campaign launched encouraging people to report non-contact sexual offences

West Mercia Police has launched a campaign to help encourage victims to report non-contact sexual offences.

The social media campaign aims to raise awareness of crimes such as indecent exposure, voyeurism and upskirting, which have historically been overlooked as forms of violence against women and girls.

Victims of these offences often do not believe they are serious enough to report to police but what might seem as low level offending can often lead to much more serious crimes such as rape and sexual assault.

In recent years, the murders of three women covered extensively in the media of Sarah Everard, Zara Aleena and Libby Squire were carried out by men with histories of non-contact sexual offending.

The new campaign launched by West Mercia Police aims to encourage victims to report these offences so that police can take action against the perpetrators before the offending escalates.

Detective Superintendent Emma Whitworth for vulnerability and safeguarding said:

“In West Mercia we know there are women and girls who have been subjected to a form of non-contact sexual offences. We also know that many may not understand the seriousness of such an offence and may not have thought to report it to police.

“Many women may have brushed it off as something that happens to all women, or realise it is a criminal offence. Our message is it does not have to be brushed off and when it happens we want to know.

“By raising awareness of these crimes including exposure, cyberflashing, upskirting, voyeurism and revenge porn we hope it will encourage people to report these incidents.

“If you do report one of these offences to us, we will investigate and do our utmost to get those perpetrators put before the courts. Reporting will also allow us to better understand patterns of offending to assist with locating those that commit such crimes. It really does matter.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: “I am committed to playing my part to ensure sexual offences in all its forms are eradicated from our society.

“That’s why tackling the offenders who cause the most harm is one of my central priorities within my Safer Communities Plan. But whilst these crimes sadly exist, its vital victims get the support they need to cope and recover.”

If you are victim of crime, you can access free and confidential support through the Victim Support Gateway, regardless of whether the crime has been reported to the police. The service has been launched by the PCC and is being delivered by Victim Support.

To report non-sexual offences you can do so via the force’s website. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.