Bike4Life 2025 raises over £118K For Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

This year’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, organised by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, has raised over £118,000 for the charity’s lifesaving emergency service.

Carl Fogarty MBE at this year’s event. Photo: MAAC

The 13th annual Bike4Life event saw 3,000 motorbikes head along the M54 motorway in a spectacular 26-mile Ride Out from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to Weston Park in Shifnal.

The six-figure sum raised will go on to fund 36 air ambulance and 40 critical care car missions thanks to the incredible support from event attendees and the nationwide biker community.

The charity has also announced that its next Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival is returning in 2026 – it will take place on Sunday 17th May 2026. More details will be announced in due course, but people are encouraged to mark the date in their calendars now for another unforgettable day in support of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, commented: “Bike4Life is a key fundraising event in our calendar, and since it began in 2010, has raised over £950,000 to fund our critical lifesaving missions.

“We’re so grateful for the support and every penny raised helps bring our advanced care to those in critical need at the scene of an accident. We are looking forward to seeing everyone once again next year.”

Ed Bevis, commercial director for The Bike Insurer – the main event sponsor, said: “This was our third year sponsoring the Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival. Each year we’re amazed by the generosity, dedication, and passion of the biker community. The incredible sum raised will make a huge difference to the charity.”

In the last year, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has carried out 129 missions involving seriously injured bikers, which works out to an average of more than two per week.

With biker safety in mind, the charity has developed its First Biker on Scene course. The course is for anyone who could be in the position to where they need to provide immediate support to an injured biker before the emergency services arrive. You can find out more and book a place on the course by visiting midlandsairambulance.com.