Volunteer Taster Day to take place at Derwen College

Derwen College, a specialist further education college and charity in Gobowen, is inviting members of the public to find out how they can make a real difference in young people’s lives at a Volunteer Taster Day on Tuesday, 23 September.

HSBC volunteers at Derwen College

The College, which supports 16–25-year-olds with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), is offering taster sessions in its onsite charity shop, garden centre & gift shop, and walled garden. Whether you’re green-fingered, love meeting new people, or simply want to make a difference, there’s a volunteer role for you.

Morning (10am–12pm) and afternoon (1pm–2.30pm) sessions will give would-be volunteers the chance to roll up their sleeves and try out a range of opportunities – from helping in The Vintage Advantage charity shop and garden centre shop, to working alongside our horticulture and grounds teams in the gardens and campus grounds.

Events & Volunteer Coordinator Meg Charman said: “Volunteering with Derwen Charity means making a direct impact on the futures of our students. Our Marketplace outlets give learners vital work experience to help them move on to employment, supported living and greater independence after College. Whether you’re behind the till and sorting donations in the charity shop, or planting seeds and mowing lawns, your time makes a real difference. If you can spare just a couple of hours or a whole day each week, we can create a flexible role to suit you.

“Our Volunteer Taster Day is a relaxed, hands-on way to find out more. Come and meet our students, clients and staff, learn something new, and discover how rewarding volunteering can be.”

Current volunteer Isabel Jones, is a valued member of our volunteer team. She has worked with the team in the Garden Centre greenhouses once a week since 2021, and was recently invited to a volunteers’ thank you afternoon tea.

Isabel says: “I’ve been volunteering in the Garden Centre at Derwen College for nearly four years. I enjoy coming here once a week. It’s a lovely environment, I love gardening, and I enjoy that it’s flexible.”

Volunteer Taster Day participants are welcome to attend either the morning or afternoon session or stay for the full day. There’ll be tea, coffee and Derwen-made cake on offer, plus a 10% discount in the on-site Café or Garden Centre shop for those staying through lunch. Alternatively, visitors can bring a packed lunch to enjoy in our gardens.

Volunteering roles are available in a wide range of areas, depending on your interests and skill set – from retail and gardening, to helping at events or even beekeeping. Derwen Charity also enjoys hosting corporate volunteer days with businesses including HSBC bank, British Gas and Aico.

To find out more and register your interest, email charity@derwen.ac.uk or call 01691 661234 and speak to Megan Charman.