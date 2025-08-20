Listen Live
Two men charged with theft offences in Telford

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two men from Telford have been charged following separate theft incidents in Wellington.

Kobby Sekyi-Amoako, aged 40, of Market Street in Oakengates was charged with two counts of theft relating to an incident in Wellington yesterday, Tuesday 19 August.

Nicholas Smith, aged 38, of Webridge in Woodside, was charged with two counts of theft relating to a separate incident also in Wellington yesterday. 

Both men were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 20 August.

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

