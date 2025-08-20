Stuart Anderson MP welcomes Employment Minister to South Shropshire

Stuart Anderson MP welcomed Employment Minister Alison McGovern MP to South Shropshire on Tuesday, 19th August.

Stuart Anderson MP and Employment Minister Alison McGovern MP on a tour of McConnel in Ludlow

Stuart had invited the Minister, who is responsible for the delivery of employment support, to discuss ways to boost local job prospects in rural areas.

The pair first visited McConnel, an agricultural machinery manufacturer that employs 190 people at its base in Ludlow. Founded in 1935, McConnel is this year celebrating its 90th anniversary.

The company moved to Temeside Works in 1950 and has been supporting local job creation since then. McConnel launched the world’s first tractor-mounted hedge-cutter in 1948.

The company now offers the most comprehensive range of power arms, mowers, and cultivation machinery. Sales are made to forty different countries, including Canada, New Guinea, and New Zealand.

The pair were given a tour of the production facility in Ludlow, where machines are still designed, built, and tested. They paid tribute to McConnel’s long-standing contribution to the rural economy.

The pair then visited JobCentre Plus in Bridgnorth – one of the Department for Work and Pensions’ 634 established employment and benefits advice centres.

They met local partners and employers including Shrewsbury Youth Hub and Home in Stead, to discuss addressing vacancies and barriers to work in rural areas. They additionally met a team of local Work Coaches, who deliver valuable frontline employment support to residents.

The visit is the latest stage in Stuart’s long-term plan to unleash rural prosperity in South Shropshire. He launched his campaign to tackle youth unemployment in October 2024. Last year, he also published an employment support page on his website.



Stuart Anderson MP said:

“Rural areas like South Shropshire face unique challenges in the delivery of services like employment support. So, I was delighted to welcome Employment Minister Alison McGovern MP to discuss these issues with me and key local partners at the JobCentre Plus in Bridgnorth.

“We were also given a tour of McConnel’s production facilities in Ludlow. A leading agricultural machinery manufacturer, they have been supporting local job creation for nine decades. By working together, we can unleash rural prosperity and boost employment prospects for our residents.”

Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern said:

“I was delighted to visit South Shropshire to discuss how our ambition to achieve an 80% employment rate can benefit people in rural areas like this. The progress at JobCentre Plus in Bridgnorth shows how working with key local partners can help to break down barriers to opportunity and provide people with quality job and training opportunities. This comes as part of our wider mission to transform jobcentres across the country and help people into better paid and fulfilling careers under our Plan for Change.”