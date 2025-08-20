Listen Live
14.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Patients leave hospital on same day as shoulder replacement surgery

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two patients have undergone reverse shoulder replacement surgery and left the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford on the same day.

Maureen Drakeley, pictured with the team and her surgeon
Maureen Drakeley, pictured with the team and her surgeon

Maureen Drakeley was the first patient to be discharged on day zero after her operation last month.

Her surgery was late morning and Mrs Drakeley was discharged later in the day after specialist physio input.

- Advertisement -

Last week, Tadeusz Urbanieic was the second patient to be discharged on the same day after undergoing reverse shoulder replacement surgery.

The operation replaces the damaged joint surfaces. It is called a ‘reverse’ shoulder replacement because the surgery reverses the normal ball and socket arrangement. A new ‘ball’ replaces the socket and a ‘socket’ replaces the ball at the top of the humerus.

Discharging patients who are fit enough on the same day or within a few days helps them to gain their independence sooner and reduces the risk of infections.

Both operations were performed by Mr Abilash Thimmegowda, Consultant Shoulder and Elbow Surgeon.

Teams at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust have also successfully carried out some knee and hip replacement surgery at PRH, where patients have been able to go home on the same day as their procedures.

Mr Thimmegowda said: “I am pleased that the team and I have achieved our first patients leaving hospital on the same day as having reverse shoulder replacement surgery. I spoke with both patients on the evening of their operations and they were comfortable at home.” 

Dr John Jones, Executive Medical Director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “This is another outstanding achievement for our teams and the Trust. Thank you to the teams who make this happen and improve the experience for our orthopaedic patients.”

Nationally, there are improvements in joint surgery techniques and anaesthetics. As a result of this, many hospitals are following an enhanced recovery programme which the Trust is now able to match.

There is a 24-hour a day helpline available to all patients after discharge, so they can feel confident they have additional support if needed.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP