Local charity appeals for return of jewellery stolen from Shrewsbury shop

Local charity Cuan Wildlife Rescue has issued an appeal after two items of jewellery were stolen from its shop on St Mary’s Street in Shrewsbury.

One of the items of jewellery stolen was a sterling silver pendant. Photo: Cuan Wildlife Rescue

The thefts, which occurred recently, have deprived the wildlife charity of vital funds intended for its animal rescue and rehabilitation work.

The stolen items were a silver-plated man’s ring, valued at £40, and a sterling silver pendant, worth £65.

- Advertisement -

According to a spokesperson for the charity, the sale of these two pieces of jewellery would have raised a total of £105, a sum they describe as “a huge amount to us.”

In a heartfelt plea issued through social media, the charity has reached out directly to the individual responsible. A spokesperson for Cuan Wildlife Rescue said, “If you stole these from Cuan Wildlife Rescue Charity Shop on St Mary’s Street, Shrewsbury, please do the right thing and return them.”

Cuan Wildlife Rescue, based in Much Wenlock, is a registered charity dedicated to caring for sick, injured, and orphaned British wildlife. The organisation relies heavily on public donations and the income generated from its charity shop to fund its critical operations, including veterinary care, food, and shelter for the animals it rescues.

The loss of £105 represents a significant blow to the charity’s resources, highlighting the impact that even small-scale thefts can have on non-profit organisations.

Anyone with information about the stolen jewellery is asked to contact Cuan Wildlife Rescue directly.