Fire crews tackle fire involving branches, trees, and undergrowth in Brookside

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters were called to Brookside this morning after a fire broke out in open land.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call at 7.46 am today, Wednesday, August 20, reporting a fire near Lake End Drive.

Two fire appliances, including the Incident Support Unit, were dispatched from Newport and Telford Central fire stations to the scene.

Fire crews found approximately 10 square metres of branches, trees, and undergrowth alight.

Firefighters used knapsacks and a misting lance from the support unit to extinguish the blaze.

The stop message, indicating the fire was under control and no longer a threat, was received at 8.28 am.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

