Education bursaries for ‘inspiring’ Telford College trio

Three Telford College students have received bursaries from Wellington Rotary Club to help fund the next stage of their education.

Dan Scollard-Kerr, and Sharon Wyatt from the Rotary Club of Wellington with Lily Titley and Ella Hope

Ella Hope, Lily Titley and Stephany Ansah Jacob received a total of £1,250 through the club’s Higher Education Bursary scheme.

Club officials said the college trio stood out with their ‘inspiring ambitions’ and clear plans for the future.

Ella, 19, has completed an access to higher education science course at the college, and is now off to Bangor University to study marine biology. She has been given £800 towards the purchase of scuba diving equipment.

“The university has a scuba diving club which I would love to get into, both for social enrichment and also to support me professionally,” she said. “I loved Telford College; it’s been the most successful time in education for me.”

Lily is off to Keele University to study for a psychology degree after completing A levels in psychology, criminology, and fine art at the college. She has been awarded £400 to pay for a laptop with speech recognition and mind-mapping software.

“I was very pleasantly surprised to be chosen,” said Lily, who is hoping to be a psychologist or therapist. “This will really help me get to the next step in my education.”

The third bursary, worth £50, went to Stephany to help her buy a stethoscope for her midwifery degree studies.

Lily and Ella attended a meeting of Wellington Rotary, held at The Pheasant in Admaston, to explain how the bursaries would help their education. It was also a chance for them thank the club personally.

Sharon Wyatt, youth lead for the Wellington Rotary, said: “Every year we give a bursary to help young people towards their higher education, and invite them to fill in applications and explain how they would use the money.

“Among this year’s many applications, these three truly stood out – each with inspiring ambitions and clear plans for the future.

“We’re proud to support these young women as they take their next steps toward careers of service, care, and contribution, and we wish them all the very best on their journey ahead.”

Past president Peter Seaward, who was also involved with the interviews, said the process was ‘a great reminder of how inspiring youth engagement can be’.