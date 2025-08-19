Listen Live
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Two cars engulfed in flames in Telford blaze

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters were called to Waverley in Woodside, Telford, in the early hours of this morning after a blaze involving two private cars was reported.

At 2.16 am, on Tuesday, 19 August, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received an emergency call alerting them to a car fire on Waverley.

A single fire appliance from Telford Central station was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews faced a fire involving two privately owned vehicles.

Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, used a hosereel jet to tackle the flames. Their swift actions brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading further.

The stop message was received by Fire Control at 3.10 am, confirming the incident had been successfully resolved. There have been no reports of injuries.

