Listen Live
17.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Telford man charged with burglary offences

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A 37-year-old man from Telford has been charged with multiple burglary offences.

Shane Chick, of Chepstow Drive, Leegomery, is facing two counts of business burglary, one count of residential burglary, and one count of vehicle interference.

The charges relate to several incidents in the Telford area.

- Advertisement -

Chick is accused of committing burglaries at a local store on July 31st and August 3rd.

He has also been charged in connection with a burglary at a property on Roslyn Road in Wellington and with interfering with a motor vehicle on Caldera Road in Hadley.

Chick has been remanded in custody, and a date for his court appearance will be scheduled.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP