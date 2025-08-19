Telford man charged with burglary offences

A 37-year-old man from Telford has been charged with multiple burglary offences.

Shane Chick, of Chepstow Drive, Leegomery, is facing two counts of business burglary, one count of residential burglary, and one count of vehicle interference.

The charges relate to several incidents in the Telford area.

Chick is accused of committing burglaries at a local store on July 31st and August 3rd.

He has also been charged in connection with a burglary at a property on Roslyn Road in Wellington and with interfering with a motor vehicle on Caldera Road in Hadley.

Chick has been remanded in custody, and a date for his court appearance will be scheduled.