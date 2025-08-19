Shropshire students urged to apply for £500 education grant

A reminder has gone out from Shropshire’s credit union that there is still time for young people to apply for this year’s annual monetary award.

The Just Credit Union education award is made in memory of Roger Walker

Now that students have received their exam results and are securing their further education placement, Just Credit Union hope their latest monetary award will be of greater interest – and have more significance – than ever.

For it is being recognised that for young people wishing to continue in education, financial pressures are now making that decision very difficult.

The award, in memory of long-time supporter, Roger Walker, is being offered by Just Credit Union, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative, in conjunction with FAIRshare Credit Union.

Steve Barras, Development Officer, said today: “Roger was instrumental in setting up Just Credit Union and remained involved until he passed away in 2020.

“Education of young people in the region was close to Roger’s heart so this grant is particularly important – and specially so in the current climate.”

The £500 grant, now in its fifth year, helps young people to continue in further education and is awarded annually. Applications close on August 31.

Steve said: “We are delighted to be able to make another award this year. It has made a huge difference to past recipients who have used the grant to assist with purchasing equipment to enable them to access their course and to help pay for specialist accommodation that meets their specific needs.

“The award can be used for a variety of purposes, including transport costs, fees or equipment necessary for the education course. Applicants must be aged between 17 and 25 and completing a full-time or part-time vocational or academic course at diploma or degree level.”

He added: “This year we are delighted for the first time to be offering the grant in conjunction with FAIRShare Credit Union with whom we are joining forces.”

Full details of the award and how to apply can be found in the news section of Just Credit Union’s website at justcreditunion.org.

The details can be requested via email info@justcreditunion.org or by telephoning 01743 252325.