Shrewsbury Steam Rally fundraising for Lingen Davies Cancer Support

The County of Salop Steam Engine Society, organisers of the annual Shrewsbury Steam Rally, will be raising funds for Lingen Davies Cancer Support at this year’s event.

Edward Goddard, COSSES Chairman, Angela Hill, Community Fundraiser for Lingen Davies Cancer Support, and William Goddard

The charity, based at the Hamar Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, provides vital support to local cancer patients and their families.

Edward Goddard, Chairman of the County of Salop Steam Engine Society (COSSES), said the decision to support Lingen Davies was made by the society’s members. “Each year we raise funds for a local charity,” he explained. “Members of our society decided to make the donation in recognition and appreciation of the superb work done by Lingen Davies Cancer Support, and we are indeed honoured to raise funds for a charity that provides so much support to so many people in need.”

Funds will be collected through public donations, with bucket collections on the popular trailer-ride facility that helps visitors get around the large showground.

Angela Hill, a community fundraiser for Lingen Davies, expressed her gratitude to the Goddard family and the society. “We’re delighted to be involved with the Steam Rally and look forward to welcoming visitors next weekend to what I’m sure will be a fabulous show,” she said.

The Shrewsbury Steam Rally, a highlight on the county’s calendar, celebrates the rich history of steam power and rural life.

Tickets for the Steam rally can be purchased at shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk.