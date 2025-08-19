Listen Live
16.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury Steam Rally fundraising for Lingen Davies Cancer Support

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The County of Salop Steam Engine Society, organisers of the annual Shrewsbury Steam Rally, will be raising funds for Lingen Davies Cancer Support at this year’s event.

Edward Goddard, COSSES Chairman, Angela Hill, Community Fundraiser for Lingen Davies Cancer Support, and William Goddard
Edward Goddard, COSSES Chairman, Angela Hill, Community Fundraiser for Lingen Davies Cancer Support, and William Goddard

The charity, based at the Hamar Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, provides vital support to local cancer patients and their families.

Edward Goddard, Chairman of the County of Salop Steam Engine Society (COSSES), said the decision to support Lingen Davies was made by the society’s members. “Each year we raise funds for a local charity,” he explained. “Members of our society decided to make the donation in recognition and appreciation of the superb work done by Lingen Davies Cancer Support, and we are indeed honoured to raise funds for a charity that provides so much support to so many people in need.”

- Advertisement -

Funds will be collected through public donations, with bucket collections on the popular trailer-ride facility that helps visitors get around the large showground.

Angela Hill, a community fundraiser for Lingen Davies, expressed her gratitude to the Goddard family and the society. “We’re delighted to be involved with the Steam Rally and look forward to welcoming visitors next weekend to what I’m sure will be a fabulous show,” she said.

The Shrewsbury Steam Rally, a highlight on the county’s calendar, celebrates the rich history of steam power and rural life.

Tickets for the Steam rally can be purchased at shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP