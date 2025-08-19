Listen Live
Police seek witnesses after indecent exposure incident in Shrewsbury

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman on a towpath in Shrewsbury.

The incident took place on Thursday, 7 August, at approximately 5.15pm on the footpath that links Greyfriars Bridge and the English Bridge.

The victim described the man as white, in his 40s, and around 5’8” tall with an average build.

He had short, dark hair that was spiked up and was wearing a dark t-shirt and navy chino shorts at the time of the incident.

West Mercia Police are urging anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to come forward. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have experienced similar incidents in the Shrewsbury area.

PC Shannon Whitlock is the investigating officer and can be contacted directly at shannon.whitlock@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07973915527.

