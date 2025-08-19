New family trail set to bring magic to Ironbridge high street businesses

A brand new family trail which will bring animated magic to six businesses in the Ironbridge Gorge has been launched – thanks to support from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.

Councillor Ollie Vickers and Leo Wright, centre, officially launch the new trail in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The trail, created by award-winning animator Leo Wright – a graduate of the world-renowned Aardman Academy – will put The Ironbridge Gorge on the map in a whole new way.

Leo’s film The Big Bad Wolf, which features two characters from Ironbridge, was made at Aardman, the home of Wallace & Gromit and Morph.

The characters, Billy the Wolf and Richmond the pig, will appear outside the shops in Ironbridge as part of the trail and have been designed in keeping with what each one sells.

The Council has handed over an exceptional grant through Pride in Our High Street to help fund promotional materials and officially launch the trail in Ironbridge.

Shops which are all delighted to be involved in the project include Ironbridge Book Shop, Tails from the Gorge, Ironbridge Sweet Shop, Toy Box, Darlington’s of Ironbridge and Copper Fox and Woodland Tea rooms.

Leo is already working with schools across the Midlands and delivers plasticine and drawing workshops for children and is keen to engage with local youngsters.

Anyone taking part in the trail will be given interactive maps for ages 4-12 from any of the shops taking part in the trail.

Children will receive stamps in the shops where they find the characters and clues to answer the questions.

Leo has also produced a short video, which was used at the launch, to bring the characters to life.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: “The launch of this trail is fantastic news for these high street businesses in Ironbridge and will put them firmly in the spotlight.

“Working with someone of Leo’s calibre and experience in the animation world is a real coup for Ironbridge and is once again putting this World Heritage site firmly on the map in a different way.

“We are pleased to support Leo with this project and are excited to see the trail take off with families and other visitors to Ironbridge which will hopefully increase footfall to our high street businesses too.”

Leo Wright said: “It is a true honour for me that my little characters, Billy and Richmond, are coming to Ironbridge.

“Just over 12 months ago I finished my stop motion animated film ‘The Big Bad Wolf’ – an industrial fairytale putting a twist on the classic fairytale, set in the heart of the West Midlands.

“So the very idea of these characters now living on in a family trail and visitor centre in Ironbridge not only seems like a perfect fit but a great home for my plasticine pals.

“Billy and Richmond as brand ambassadors for Ironbridge will not only support local independent businesses but also bring more families into this historic town that reflects so much of my own interest with its local history and heritage.

“Billy being a wolf was named after the Wolves football player Billy Wright. On one of my recent visits to the Gorge I went for a walk and found the blue English Heritage plaque of his birthplace and could not believe the coincidence. It was always meant to be.



“I hope my animation that will be playing on loop in Ironbridge, along with the trail around the gorge will bring joy and entertainment to the young and young at heart for many years to come.”