Classic cars heading to Loton Park Hill Climb

Loton Park Hill Climb near Shrewsbury hosts a wide variety of competing cars this coming bank holiday weekend, when three invited championship classes for classic cars are taking to the hill for the two one-day events.

The Gumbley Force TA at the start area of Loton Park Hill Climb

Over 30 cars are entered in the Classic Marques Championship on both days, which sees drivers competing on a handicap basis in cars dating back over the years. These include examples of TVR Tuscan, Reliant Scimitar, Lotus Elise, Mazda MX5, Marcos Mantula, Ford Escort, MG Midget and Jaguar E-Type.

The Austin Healey Speed Championship has a large entry of over 15 cars with local driver and seasoned competitor Michael Mohr, from Claverley, driving his special Austin Healey Sebring Sprite, against Frogeye, Lenham and Jensen models.

- Advertisement -

Also entered are another 15 cars in the MG Class with both sports and saloon variants taking part. These join the wide mix of sports, saloon and racing cars competing in the Allswage Loton Park Members Championship.

Wrexham driver Simon Jenks is entered on both days in his new Force TA 2500cc single seater racing car and took the ‘Fastest Time of Day’ honours at the previous meeting at Loton Park, but he will be challenged on Sunday when British Championship contender Darren Gumbley, from Tenbury Wells, joins the fray in his less powerful, but very rapid, similar Force TA.

Local drivers include Steve Panter of Condover in a Fiat Panda, Robert Jones of Craven Arms in an Alfa Romeo GTV, Mary Elliott of Shrewsbury in an Abarth 124 Spider, Rick Leddy of Bishops Castle in an Audi TTRS, Jez Rogers of Bridgnorth in a Westfield Megabusa, Christopher Grand of Telford in a Ford Puma and Samantha Lester of Ludlow in a Van Diemen.

The action starts in program order at 9am each day with qualifying in the morning and competition runs in the afternoon, with full commentary. Parking and catering facilities are on site and accompanied children under 16 are admitted free.

Further details can be found on the host club’s website at hdlcc.com