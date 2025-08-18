Listen Live
Rogue traders target North Shropshire homes

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

North Shropshire residents are being urged to be vigilant after police officers responded to a report of rogue traders operating in the Wem area.

The alert came after a concerned resident from Wem called 101 to report a man going door-to-door, falsely claiming that homes needed urgent roof repairs.

The North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team quickly attended the victim’s home to gather details about the incident and the suspect. Alongside their investigation, officers offered reassurance and crucial crime prevention advice to the homeowner.

During their visit, police took the opportunity to educate the resident on how to spot the signs of bogus callers. They also provided a Cold Caller Sticker to place on their door, which is a simple but effective deterrent for unwanted visitors.

This incident serves as a serious reminder for everyone to be cautious of unexpected callers.

Rogue traders often use high-pressure tactics and make false claims about a property’s condition to pressure people into paying for unnecessary or shoddy work.

What to do if you’re targeted

– Be suspicious of anyone who turns up unannounced offering to carry out work on your home or garden.

– Always ask for ID and don’t be afraid to close the door and verify their credentials with the company they claim to be from.

– Never agree to work immediately. A reputable tradesperson will provide a written quote and give you time to think about it.

– Don’t hand over any cash upfront.

– Report suspicious activity immediately. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, call the police on 101. In an emergency, or if you feel threatened, dial 999.

News

Entertainment

Entertainment

