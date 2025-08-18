Partnership returns to create another joyful canal experience

After smiles, laughter and formation of new friendships during last month’s first successful outing, Radfield Home Care Shrewsbury & Oswestry and the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury Severn are bringing clients together once again for a scenic canal boat trip in Ellesmere on August 28.

Joy expressed on the occasion of the first joint Radfield Home Care and Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club canal boat trip for local citizens

Both organisations said today that this new collaboration offers another chance for clients to enjoy a relaxing day on the water complete with fresh air, conversation and picturesque views.

The new partnership between the two organisations has been central to making these trips possible. Sharing a commitment to the wellbeing of older people in the community, they both said today they have co-ordinated resources, planned the itinerary and will be on board to ensure the day runs smoothly.

For the August cruise towards Frankton, care professionals from Radfield Home Care will offer companionship and practical support, while members of the Rotary Club will host and facilitate the experience.

Both say a picnic lunch on board will allow everyone to relax, share stories and enjoy the peaceful pace of canal life.

Said Karen Corcoran, Operations Manager at Radfield Home Care Shrewsbury & Oswestry: “Our collaboration with the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury Severn has shown what can be achieved when community-minded organisations work together.

“The July trip was uplifting and we look forward to welcoming a new group of clients on August 28 to share the same joy.”

Past president of the Rotary Club, David Morris, who helped organise both events, described the first trip as ‘an idyllic day’ and emphasised the shared commitment between Radfield and Rotary to create opportunities for connection.

Looking ahead, David said he hopes to secure enough funding to run further trips in 2026, acknowledging the increasing challenge of fundraising in the current climate.