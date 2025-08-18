Listen Live
MP is ‘support act’ for town’s music store

Harmony in the world of politics may often prove elusive, but a Shropshire MP certainly managed to strike the right chord when she visited a Shrewsbury music shop last week.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley pictured with Clive Beasley of Music Bros.
Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley pictured with Clive Beasley of Music Bros.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley was on a fact-finding visit to Music Bros. in the town centre, an independent local business that’s been operating from Roushill for almost 20 years.

“We had a lovely visit to Music Bros. as part of my ongoing mission to support local businesses,” said Mrs Buckley.

“It’s a guitar specialist shop that’s been hitting the high notes for almost two decades. The store boasts some very famous collectibles including Fenders and Gibsons.

“Guitar collectors travel to Shrewsbury from all over the country to visit this shop and we are very lucky to have them as a brilliant independent local-run business right here in the town.

“They’ve been here for 19 years at their premises on Roushill and are of course very well-known across the town and beyond. It’s a truly brilliant shop.”

Business owner Clive Beasley said: “It was lovely to meet Julia and we had a really good talk. She was very encouraging and supportive about what we do. I was telling her that we here at Music Bros. are really passionate about what we’ve got here and just love what we do. Guitars are not just great musical instruments but they’re also works of art – they’re so beautiful.

“Also, this building here on Roushill has quite a history for me. I always used to come here back when I was a little boy when the place was a pet shop. Many people in Shrewsbury will remember it as a pet shop. When I was six or seven I used to come and look at the puppies and the budgies. I ended up with a budgie but I never had a puppy. Ah, well. But strange that I ended up running the business from here.”

