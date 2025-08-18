Learners celebrate success at Access to Higher Education graduation

Access to Higher Education learners celebrated their success at a special graduation ceremony last week.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, front third left, with this year’s Access to HE graduates. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The group have all completed one year Access programmes during the 2024-25 academic year, helping them to land a place at universities up and down the UK.

They came together for the graduation ceremony organised by the Learn Telford team at Bishton Court, Telford where they received certificates of achievement.

The Learn Telford Access courses have established themselves as the go to stepping stone for adults looking to enter university.

Many local residents have already opened the doors to degrees in nursing, midwifery, special educational needs, pharmacy, education and more with another new cohort being recruited for the next academic year which starts in September.

Access programmes starting in September include Education, Health Science Professions and Psychology.

You can find out more about Learn Telford Access to Higher Education programmes starting in September here: Access to HE Courses – Learn Telford

Learn Telford programmes are delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council and aim to provide high quality learning opportunities for people living in the borough

They encourage people across different communities to experience the joy of learning and take advantage of the wider benefits that participation in learning brings, such as increased confidence, reduced social isolation and improved wellbeing.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, presented achievers with their certificates at the graduation ceremony.

Councillor Reynolds said: “Once again we were delighted to celebrate the success of our Access achievers who have excelled during the last academic year.

“We wish them all the best as they go on to further study at university and with their future careers.

“Access programmes improve people’s skills, raise aspirations and are a springboard to a very successful career.

“We are also pleased to be able to continue to offer Access to HE programmes from September which are a great stepping stone to university and future career sectors.”

Telford & Wrekin Council recently launched a ‘Stay Near, Go Far’ campaign targeting young people in Telford and Wrekin.

The campaign highlights that people have access to an incredible range of local opportunities in education, training, and careers on their doorstep and they don’t have to move away to succeed, they can go far in Telford.