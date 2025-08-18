Listen Live
16.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Joint operation uncovers illicit goods and wanted man in Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A joint operation by local police and Trading Standards officers has resulted in a significant seizure of illegal goods and the arrest of a wanted man in Bridgnorth.

Items seized during the operation by Police and Trading Standards. Photo: West Mercia Police
Items seized during the operation by Police and Trading Standards. Photo: West Mercia Police

The successful action, which took place on Thursday, 14th August, was initiated following a tip-off from a vigilant member of the public.

PC Strangwood and PC Lall, working in collaboration with officers from Trading Standards, conducted a targeted visit to a vape shop in the town. During the visit, a thorough search of the premises was carried out, leading to the discovery and seizure of a substantial quantity of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco. In addition, a large number of illegal disposable vapes and vape liquids were also confiscated.

- Advertisement -

The operation further led to the discovery of a male at the property who was found to be wanted by police. A check revealed he had failed to appear at court for the serious offence of supplying Class C drugs. He was promptly arrested and taken into custody to be held for his original court appearance.

The successful raid was a direct result of information provided by a resident during a local police surgery. This collaborative effort highlights the crucial role the community plays in helping police tackle criminal activity.

A spokesperson for the local policing team commented, “We are extremely grateful for the continued support of the public in helping us to combat criminality in our community. This operation is a prime example of how vital information from residents can lead to a positive outcome, removing illegal goods from circulation and bringing wanted individuals to justice.”

Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Anyone who sees or hears anything of concern is encouraged to report it via 101 or by contacting their local policing team directly. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP