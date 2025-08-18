Joint operation uncovers illicit goods and wanted man in Bridgnorth

A joint operation by local police and Trading Standards officers has resulted in a significant seizure of illegal goods and the arrest of a wanted man in Bridgnorth.

Items seized during the operation by Police and Trading Standards. Photo: West Mercia Police

The successful action, which took place on Thursday, 14th August, was initiated following a tip-off from a vigilant member of the public.

PC Strangwood and PC Lall, working in collaboration with officers from Trading Standards, conducted a targeted visit to a vape shop in the town. During the visit, a thorough search of the premises was carried out, leading to the discovery and seizure of a substantial quantity of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco. In addition, a large number of illegal disposable vapes and vape liquids were also confiscated.

The operation further led to the discovery of a male at the property who was found to be wanted by police. A check revealed he had failed to appear at court for the serious offence of supplying Class C drugs. He was promptly arrested and taken into custody to be held for his original court appearance.

The successful raid was a direct result of information provided by a resident during a local police surgery. This collaborative effort highlights the crucial role the community plays in helping police tackle criminal activity.

A spokesperson for the local policing team commented, “We are extremely grateful for the continued support of the public in helping us to combat criminality in our community. This operation is a prime example of how vital information from residents can lead to a positive outcome, removing illegal goods from circulation and bringing wanted individuals to justice.”

Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Anyone who sees or hears anything of concern is encouraged to report it via 101 or by contacting their local policing team directly. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.