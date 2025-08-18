Listen Live
16.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Firefighters treat casualties for smoke inhalation following house fire in Whitchurch

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Residents of a house in Whitchurch were treated for smoke inhalation yesterday morning after a fire broke out at a property on Prince William Close.

At 3.31 am on Sunday, August 17, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received an emergency call reporting a house fire with persons reported.

Three fire appliances were immediately dispatched from nearby Prees and Whitchurch stations.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, quickly entered the building and extinguished the blaze using two hosereel jets.

All occupants were accounted for and safely evacuated from the home.

Fire crews administered oxygen therapy to the casualties while they awaited the arrival of the ambulance service. The ambulance crew then took over and treated them at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The police also attended the incident.

The stop message, indicating the fire was under control, was received at 4.25 am.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP