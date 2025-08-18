Firefighters treat casualties for smoke inhalation following house fire in Whitchurch

Residents of a house in Whitchurch were treated for smoke inhalation yesterday morning after a fire broke out at a property on Prince William Close.

At 3.31 am on Sunday, August 17, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received an emergency call reporting a house fire with persons reported.

Three fire appliances were immediately dispatched from nearby Prees and Whitchurch stations.

Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, quickly entered the building and extinguished the blaze using two hosereel jets.

All occupants were accounted for and safely evacuated from the home.

Fire crews administered oxygen therapy to the casualties while they awaited the arrival of the ambulance service. The ambulance crew then took over and treated them at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The police also attended the incident.

The stop message, indicating the fire was under control, was received at 4.25 am.