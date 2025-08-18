Fire crew extinguishes disposable BBQs found on The Long Mynd

Fire crews were called to the Long Mynd yesterday evening after four disposable barbecues were found alight in a designated “no BBQ” zone.

The Long Mynd. Photo: Chris Pritchard

The incident has prompted Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) to issue a fresh warning to the public about the dangers of using disposable BBQs, campfires, and bonfires during the current dry spell.

The call was received by SFRS Fire Control at 7.18 pm on Sunday, 17 August, 2025, reporting a fire in the open at Carding Mill Valley near Church Stretton. A fire appliance from Church Stretton and an Incident Support Unit from Ludlow were quickly mobilised to the popular beauty spot.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, fire service personnel swiftly extinguished the four disposable barbeques. The incident was brought under control within minutes, with the stop message received at 7.36 pm.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the heightened risk of wildfires in the area. A spokesperson for SFRS said, “We are urging people not to use disposable BBQs, have campfires, or bonfires in the dry weather. The ground is extremely dry, and it only takes a small spark to cause a devastating fire that could quickly spread out of control.”

The Long Mynd, a vast area of heather moorland and grassland, is particularly vulnerable to fire due to its dry vegetation. Authorities are appealing to visitors to respect the rules and help protect the local landscape.