Charity partnerships and staff dedication drive major advancements in Trust urology services

Patients at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) are now benefitting from significant improvements in urology services, thanks to the combined support of local charities and the dedication of hospital staff.

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, Richard Steventon, Vice Chairman of the League of Friends (LoF) and Debbie Jones, of the LoF, with Mr Naing Lynn, Consultant Urological Surgeon, and other members of the Urology Team

The League of Friends of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital has generously donated nearly £245,000 over the past two years, playing a crucial role in transforming the care available for urology patients across both hospital sites.

The substantial investment has helped reduce waiting times, improve patient comfort and allow a greater number of operations to take place locally.

The League of Friends has funded a range of items including: A HoLEP Morcellator system and handpieces helping treat patients with enlarged prostates more effectively and comfortably; a Trilogy Lithoclast which enables urgent treatment of kidney stones even outside normal hours; a bladder scanner, cystoscopy chair and other essential tools that directly support patient care and diagnostics.

A new Urodynamics machine and PCNL Machine were jointly funded by League of Friends and SaTH Charity.

Naing Lynn, Consultant Urologist said “The PCNL machine used to remove complex kidney stones through a minimally invasive surgical technique has expanded the Trust’s ability to perform a wider range of procedures in-house, reducing the need for patient transfers and supporting better outcomes.

“The Urodynamics machine has been installed at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, allowing patients to be seen more quickly and closer to home. Urodynamics testing helps assess bladder and urethra function and is key in diagnosing complex urinary symptoms. The presence of this equipment on both hospital sites has significantly reduced waiting lists and improved access to care.”

Consultant Mr. Syed Ali Ehsanullah, Advanced Nurse Practitioner Susie Sutton and Project Manager Karen Jackman were among the urology team members who took their fundraising efforts to new heights, literally, by abseiling down the hospital ward block, raising over £2,000 towards the purchase of the new Urodynamics machine.

Richard Steventon, Vice Chairman for the League of Friends, said: “It has been great to work with Mr Lynn and his team to purchase this equipment for the benefit of patients in the Shrewsbury, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales areas.

“The League of Friends and our supporters are focused on providing the latest equipment that will make a real difference to patients and this is a great example of how new equipment opens new opportunities to treat patients faster and closer to home. It also helps attract clinical staff.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation at SaTH, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the League of Friends for their support. These donations have allowed us to not only enhance our service offering but also deliver faster, safer and more comprehensive care to our patients. We’re equally proud of the staff who helped secure these items and bravely took part in fundraising initiatives to make this possible.”

The Trust also recognises the ongoing efforts of its clinical and support staff, who use these advanced tools daily, continuously striving to improve patient outcomes.

As services continue to evolve, the Urology Department at SaTH is now well-positioned to offer more procedures in-house, improve patient flow, and deliver on key care and performance targets.