Smart sensors pilot scheme to tackle flash flood risk in Shropshire

Shropshire Council is piloting a new wireless sensor system to combat the growing threat of flash flooding across the county.

The initiative is using advanced wireless technology at seven sites county-wide to enhance flood risk management. Photo: Shropshire Council

The £15,000 initiative, funded by the River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR), aims to revolutionise how local drainage networks are managed.

Working in partnership with IoT solutions provider CYRIC IOT, advanced radar sensors are being installed in gullies at seven critical sites, including Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Pipe Gate, West Felton, Llanyblodwel and Lee Brockhurst.

These sensors will provide real-time data on water and silt levels, automatically alerting drain clearance teams when a gully is at risk of overflowing.

This technology is expected to significantly improve flood management by shifting from reactive to preventative maintenance. Instead of time-consuming manual inspections, teams can focus on high-risk areas, improving response times and efficiency. The project is anticipated to be a model for wider adoption across other regions, strengthening the resilience of local infrastructure.

A ‘Smart’ Approach to Flood Prevention

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and the environment, highlighted the project’s potential. “This is a great example of how smart technology can help us tackle the growing challenge of keeping our county’s gullies clear and reduce the issues of flash flooding during periods of heavy rain,” he said. “The data these sensors collect will automatically alert our teams when a drain needs attention, helping us respond faster and more efficiently.”

The trial has been welcomed by local community groups. Cherie Whiteman of the Much Wenlock Flood Action Group noted, “In Much Wenlock, clear drains are critical to reducing the town’s flooding risk, and we need all the help we can get.”

Dan Thomas, Shropshire Councillor for Much Wenlock, where the trial was officially launched, added that the sensors are an “excellent addition to flood prevention.” He emphasised that while the town’s topography makes it vulnerable, these measures will help reduce flood occurrences.