Shropshire
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Shropshire Homes raises over £3,300 for lifesaving charities

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A spirited quiz night and silent auction, hosted by Shropshire Homes at The Dolphin Inn in Shrewsbury, has successfully raised a remarkable £3,361.50 for two vital causes.

A team of quizzers at the event hosted by Shropshire Homes
A team of quizzers at the event hosted by Shropshire Homes

Benefitting from the quiz are West Mercia Search and Rescue and Prostate Cancer UK. The event brought together local businesses and individuals for an evening of competition and generosity.

For West Mercia Search and Rescue, the money will help fund essential equipment like protective gear, medical kits, and a fleet of life-saving vehicles for their team of unpaid, on-call civilian volunteers.

Meanwhile, for Prostate Cancer UK, the donation will aid their mission to combat a disease that affects 1 in 8 men, supporting their ongoing investment in research and developing accurate early detection tests.

The evening kicked off with a competitive quiz that saw eight teams battle it out. The team from Wace Morgan emerged victorious. This was followed by a silent auction, which had been running throughout the week, with final bids placed on the night.

Shropshire Homes extended their gratitude to all the businesses who donated prizes and to the attendees for their support, with special thanks going to Gary Bould of DGB Groundworks and Shane Fletcher of LPD Demolition for their particularly generous donations.

Shropshire Homes Marketing Manager, Rebecca Hayward, and Marketing & Events Assistant, Emma Shackleton, hosted the event, expressing their pride in the outcome. “We are extremely proud to have raised such a brilliant amount for two incredible charities,” they said. “A special thank you goes out to all the attendees, participants, and the generous businesses that made this event possible!”

Donations can be made to West Mercia Search & Rescue or Prostate Cancer UK via JustGiving.

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

Entertainment

