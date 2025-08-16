Listen Live
Charities unite to enhance patient mobility with hospital transport buggy

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A buggy to transport patients from the Treatment Centre to the Outpatient’s Department at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) has been bought by SaTH Charity and the League of Friends of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital.

Jo Williams and Iain Gilmour on the buggy with Nigel Lee (SaTH), Andrew Travenor (Volunteer), Hannah Morris, Edward Chin (Volunteer), Richard Steventon (LoF), Julia Clarke
In a collaborative effort to improve the experience of patients, the charities have joined together to purchase the hospital transport buggy.

The initiative aims to assist patients who may find it challenging to walk long distances within the hospital, particularly since the closure of the Outpatients Entrance in July 2024.

The buggy will be operated by a team of dedicated volunteers who are being recruited and trained by the volunteer team from The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH), which runs the county’s two acute hospitals.

Once their training is complete, the buggy will run from September so that patients can be picked up by our buggy during the weekdays (when in operation) and collected after their outpatient appointment at our designated “bus stops”.

Jo Williams, Chief Executive of SaTH, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the League of Friends in bringing this innovative solution to our patients. The introduction of the hospital buggy aligns with our ongoing commitment to enhancing patient experience and accessibility.”

Iain Gilmour, Chair of the Executive Board of the League of Friends of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital said: “We are delighted to join forces with SaTH Charity to enhance the mobility and comfort of the patients at the RSH.

“The introduction of a hospital transport buggy is a testament to our commitment to improving patient accessibility, especially following the changes to access the Outpatients department.

“This collaborative initiative ensures that patients who find it difficult to navigate the hospital can do so with ease. Together, we are making strides towards a more inclusive and accommodating healthcare environment.”

