West Mercia Police faces £8m budget shortfall amid staff redundancies

West Mercia Police has revealed it is grappling with an £8 million budget deficit, leading to further redundancies for police staff.

The force, which serves Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, made the announcement yesterday, Thursday, 14 August, to its officers and staff.

The news follows significant cost-cutting measures already implemented this year, including a reduction in non-officer roles, voluntary schemes to lower salary costs, and changes to Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) shift patterns. Despite these efforts, the force confirmed that additional savings must be found, with further reductions to police staff roles now a necessity.

Growing Demands and Funding Gaps

A key driver of the financial crisis is the disparity between government funding and rising costs. Chief Constable Richard Cooper noted that inflation and a growing demand for police services have put a significant strain on the force’s finances. The situation has been made worse by an underestimation of the cost of the police officer workforce. The recent officer uplift, combined with officers reaching higher pay grades, has led to an unbudgeted increase in personnel costs.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion highlighted what he calls a “fundamental” issue with how central funding is distributed to police forces. He argues that the funding model is unfair and has been exacerbated by government mandates dictating how grants are spent. The PCC has reached out to the Home Office, along with other commissioners, to stress the financial strain on policing nationally, but acknowledges this is not a solution for the current shortfall.

“Absence will be sharply felt”

Chief Constable Cooper expressed regret over the decision to make further police staff redundant, stating it was “certainly not something we would choose to be doing.” He praised staff for their “huge contribution” and “wealth of skills,” adding that their “absence will be sharply felt.”

Both the Chief Constable and the PCC have sought to reassure the public that protecting communities remains their top priority. They emphasised their commitment to the neighbourhood policing guarantee and ensuring confidence in the force’s ability to respond to emergencies.

PCC Campion concluded by vowing to support the force through its budgetary challenges while ensuring the people of West Mercia are kept safe.