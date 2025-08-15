Tom Fell to captain Shropshire in NCCA Championship match against Wiltshire

Tom Fell will captain Shropshire in the NCCA Cluberley Championship match against Wiltshire at Bridgnorth, which starts this weekend.

Tom Fell

The former Worcestershire batter will skipper the side as Charlie Home is unavailable and misses his first county game in all formats this year.

The three-day Western Division contest starts on Sunday at 11am, with free entry for spectators throughout at Cricket Meadow.

Fell leads a Shropshire side showing four changes from the team beaten by Dorset at Wimborne in their last Championship match at the end of last month.

Experienced former Oswestry all-rounder Warrick Fynn will make his first Shropshire appearance since facing Wiltshire at Marlborough in 2019.

Warwickshire’s England under-19 all-rounder Theo Wylie, the former Shifnal player, will make his Championship debut for Shropshire after previously representing the county in the NCCA Trophy and Twenty20 Cup.

Shifnal duo Cameron Jones and Ollie Parton also both return to the side.

They come in for skipper Home, William Tarrant, Chad Brandrick and Alex Heath.

Shropshire’s head of cricket Ed Home said: “Warrick Fynn is good friends with Charlie as they played cricket together at Wolverhampton.

“Warrick is very keen to play and it’s been a possibility for a while, so we are really looking forward to having him back in the team.

“He’s a seasoned performer and offers a lot with both bat and ball, not to mention a vast amount of experience.

“It’s great news to have Theo Wylie available and we look forward to seeing him again. His first half of the season was disrupted by injury, so he’s been working his way back and we are delighted to offer him more game time.

“He gives us exciting options as he bats and bowls. We are grateful to Warwickshire for making him available.

“It will be a first Championship appearance for Shropshire for Cameron Jones. He’s had a period of time trialling with Sussex which has been put on pause with The Hundred taking place. He’s back with us and gives us another cutting edge bowling wise.

“Ollie Parton, who is at the beginning of his Shropshire career, had a very confident first-team debut against Cheshire at Whitchurch last month. He nearly scored a half century in the first innings and he also offers us something in the spin department.”

As for Fell stepping up to captain the side, Home added: “Tom’s a big part of the team and you couldn’t ask for more from him. He’s thrown himself in to playing for Shropshire. He is a very able captain, and he’s played enough cricket to know what is required.”

Shropshire opened their Championship campaign with a draw against Cheshire, before losing by an innings and 40 runs at Dorset.

They are currently placed fourth of the five teams in the division, with Wiltshire and Cheshire, having both played a game more, leading the table.

Looking ahead to the Wiltshire match, Home said: “Dorset were impressive when we played them, but they then played Wiltshire in the latest round of matches and Wiltshire beat them.

“Putting that into context, we’re under no illusions that Wiltshire will present us with a stern test.

“Along with most of the sides we play, Wiltshire are a great bunch of lads, and over the time that I’ve been involved, we’ve had good games played in a tremendous spirit. I’m looking forward to seeing them all again on Sunday at Bridgnorth, who always deliver a fantastic venue and hospitality.”

Shropshire Squad

Seb Scott (Shrewsbury), Harry Chandler (Wem), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton, captain), Ollie Parton (Shifnal), Warrick Fynn (Stone), Theo Wylie (Berkswell), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Cameron Jones (Shifnal), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), George McCormick (Chester Boughton Hall).