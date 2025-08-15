Listen Live
Telford man sentenced for sexual assaults

A man from Telford has today, Friday 15 August, been sentenced for sexually assaulting two women.

Christy McCleary. Photo: West Mercia Police
Christy McCleary, of Wrekin View, Madeley in Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court via live link from prison, having pled not guilty and was sentenced to six years for the sexual assaults and four months for assaulting an emergency worker.

The 32-year-old sexually assaulted a woman in July 2017 and another woman in September 2019.

Both the victims were asleep when McCleary abused them.

Detective Sergeant Richard Cowley said: “I must start by commending the bravery and fortitude of the victims who have remained strong through what has been a long process due to the pandemic.

“We welcome the sentence given to McCleary and I hope this court result will encourage other victims of rape or sexual assault or those who know of such crimes to come forward and report such crimes.

“We will always listen to you and act where appropriate to bring predators like McCleary before the courts with the aim of securing justice and custodial sentences as in this case.”

