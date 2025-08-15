Shropshire to honour ‘forgotten war’ heroes on VJ Day 80

Communities across Shropshire are preparing to come together this Friday, August 15th, to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) and pay tribute to the thousands of service personnel who served in the Far East.

The War Memorial in the grounds of St Mary’s parish in Ellesmere, where a service will be held

Commemorations are taking place in Shrewsbury, Telford, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Madeley, Ludlow and Ellesmere, with a focus on remembering a chapter of history often referred to as the “forgotten war.”

VJ Day marks the day in 1945 when Japan surrendered, finally bringing the Second World War to an end.

Shropshire Council will be raising the Armed Forces flag at The Guildhall in Shrewsbury attended by Armed Forces Covenant Lead Sean McCarthy, Armed Forces Outreach Co-ordinator Sarah Kerr, Chief Executive Andy Begley, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Station Commander from RAF Shawbury, Wing Commander Paddy Durnin, veterans and serving personnel.

Councillor Gary Groves, Shropshire Council’s armed forces champion, said:

“As we gather to mark eighty years since VJ Day, we remember the extraordinary courage and resilience of those who served in the Far East.

“Their sacrifices paved the way for peace and continue to inspire our communities to honour, reflect, and support one another.”

Remembrance Services

Oswestry Town Council and the Oswestry Branch of the Royal British Legion will be commemorating VJ Day with a remembrance service at the Memorial Gates, Cae Glas Park starting at 11am.

Neil Lawrenson, Chair of the Oswestry RBL Branch, said: “Not everybody who fought in the war came back and many who did were injured and traumatised. We must remember the significance of VJ Day, and must never forget the losses, sacrifices and contributions made on our behalf.”



Telford & Wrekin Council will be holding a flag raising ceremony, sharing the Statement of Peace and acknowledging the national two-minute silence at 12.00 midday in Southwater Square. The ceremony begins at 11.15 am with a flag parade, followed by the raising of the VJ Day 80 flag, prayers, a short address, the reading of the Statement of Peace and the Last Post will be played prior to the two-minute silence.

Councillor Paul Davis, Cabinet Member for Communities & Civic Pride and lead for the Armed Forces Covenant for the Borough said:

“The ceremony on 15 August provides the opportunity for friends and family to come together to remember. This is a time to reflect, to thank veterans and to think of all those involved in the Second World War who came together from across many countries. The national two-minute silence at midday is an opportunity to stop and reflect as a nation.”

In Shrewsbury, a special wreath-laying ceremony will be held at midday at the War Memorial in the Quarry. The Deputy Mayor, on behalf of the Mayor of Shrewsbury, will lay a wreath to honour those who displayed “extraordinary courage and resilience in extremely harsh conditions.” The public is encouraged to attend and remember the thousands of men and women, many from the Commonwealth, who endured life as prisoners of war and whose sacrifices paved the way for the peace we enjoy today.

Bridgnorth Town Council will host a ceremony at midday at the Castle Grounds War Memorial. There will be a short service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Meanwhile, in Madeley, the Royal British Legion’s Madeley branch is leading a service of commemoration at 6.30pm at the War Memorial in Russell Square. The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner JP, will represent HM the King at the event.

Graham Cooper, Chairman of RBL Madeley, highlighted the profound cost of the conflict, noting that over 90,000 British troops were casualties in the war against Japan, with 30,000 killed and a further 37,500 held as prisoners of war. He urged the local community to join in remembering “the service and sacrifice which has paved the way to giving us the lives that we enjoy today.”

Ellesmere will also hold a solemn tribute. Organised by the town council and the local Royal British Legion branch, a service will begin at 7pm at the War Memorial in the grounds of St Mary’s parish church. The Reverend John Vernon will lead the service, which will include a wreath-laying ceremony and a bugler performing the Last Post, followed by a two-minute silence.

Bob McBride, chairman of the Ellesmere Legion branch, emphasised the importance of the anniversary, reminding attendees that troops faced “bitter jungle fighting” for three months after the war in Europe ended. He said many of the 37,000 British troops captured by the Japanese endured “unspeakable cruelty.”

In Ludlow, Ludlow Town Council, Ludlow Castle, and the Ludlow Chamber of Trade are inviting residents to a special free community event at Ludlow Castle. Set within the majestic grounds of Ludlow Castle on Friday 15th August (7pm-10pm), the event promises an uplifting programme of entertainment and reflection, while embracing the spirit of community.

Featuring the soulful harmonies of Paul Berick and Mimi Hart, a stirring performance by the Ludlow Town Band and a special moment of remembrance led by Bugler Mansel Leake. There will also be an appearance by the Ludlow Town Crier, a speech from the Mayor of Ludlow, followed by the lighting of the Beacon.

Mayor or Ludlow, Cllr Diane Lyle made comment of the upcoming event:

“VJ Day reminds us of the sacrifices made by those, whose war experiences took them outside of and beyond Europe. It’s important we honour this history together—through music, community, and shared gratitude. I warmly invite everyone to join us in Ludlow Castle for a moving and memorable evening.”

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic or own refreshments however some of Ludlow’s favourite local vendors will be on hand to tempt your tastebuds with food and refreshments.