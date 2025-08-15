Listen Live
25.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 15, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Police appeal for witnesses following death of man in Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Bridgnorth have launched an investigation following the death of a 61-year-old man days after an assault took place on Saturday, 9 August.

The assault happened at around 10.30 pm outside The Black Horse Hotel on Bridge Street, where two men were seen having an argument. During the argument, it is believed the victim may have hit his head.

Sadly, on Tuesday, 12 August, the man died, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time to better understand if the two incidents are connected.

- Advertisement -

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and has since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies, said: “First of all I would like to pass on my condolences to the family and friends of the man who has sadly died.

“I know an incident like this brings great concern to the local community and I would like to reassure people that this is being treated as an isolated incident.

“The man’s death is currently being investigated and would I urge anyone who may have seen an altercation on Bridge Street on Saturday evening, at around 10.30 pm to please get in touch.

“We know it would have been busy in Bridgnorth on Saturday so if you have any information, no matter how small you think it may be, to please contact us.”

To contact police please call 01743 261825 quoting incident number 99i of August 12, 2025.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP