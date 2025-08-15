Major A41 improvement works completed ahead of schedule

Major improvement works on the A41 have been completed ahead of schedule, marking the end of a significant two-year infrastructure investment into a section of one of Telford and Wrekin’s key routes by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The final phase of the roadworks, which began earlier this summer, finished yesterday, a day ahead of schedule. It marks the completion of a two-year, multimillion-pound upgrade project.

The comprehensive programme of works, which started in 2023, aimed to improve road safety, ease congestion, and ensure the vital transport corridor is fit for the future. Over the course of the project, crews resurfaced over 57,000 square metres of carriageway, alongside significant drainage and structural improvements.

Councillor Richard Overton, Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, expressed his delight at the early completion.

“We’re thrilled to confirm that the A41 improvement works are finished ahead of schedule and the road is fully open,” he said. “This has been a major investment in one of Telford and Wrekin’s most important transport corridors, and we’re proud of the improvements delivered.”

He also extended his thanks to the public for their patience during the disruption. “I want to sincerely thank the local community and road users for bearing with us,” Overton added. “Your patience and understanding have been greatly appreciated. These works will make a real difference to journeys across the borough and support our long-term growth and connectivity.”

The council worked closely with contractors and the local community to minimise disruption, limiting unavoidable road closures to weekdays only. The favourable weather and hard work of the crews were credited with the project’s early completion.

The A41 project is part of the council’s wider commitment to investing in local infrastructure while maintaining low council tax rates.