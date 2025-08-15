Dialysis patient’s week of silence raises money for local renal charity

Silence was golden for a patient who has completed a sponsored silence during a full week of dialysis sessions.

Patient Thomas Pettitt keeping quiet to raise money for charity

The patient, Thomas Pettitt, known for his friendly and talkative nature, undertook the challenge during four consecutive dialysis sessions, each lasting four hours at the Renal Unit at Hollinswood House in Telford.

He raised £295 for the Shropshire Kidney Patients Association (SKPA). Thomas’s motivation was to give back to SKPA, a charity that provides vital support to renal patients across the region.

SKPA has helped patients by funding mobility scooters, heat pads, blankets and subsidised day trips to the seaside and other destinations. The charity also helped many transplant patients with financial support for their travel costs to transplant centres in Birmingham and Cardiff.

Thomas said: “I could see how much the outings to the seaside mean to a lot of the patients and I wanted to do something to raise funds, so they could continue to have these great trips out with other renal patients and their family and friends.

“With dialysis treatment, there is no ‘break’. It is a lifesaving treatment and you have to have it. For a lot of people, holidays are out of the question, so these trips are a great way for patients and staff to enjoy a day away from the weekly treatment regime.”

Rachel Williamson, Renal Social Care Coordinator, said: “This was a personal challenge for a cause close to his heart. Thomas does four days of dialysis a week with each session being four hours. Usually, he is very chatty so I imagine this challenge was very difficult for him.

“Thomas raised an incredible amount for charity and everyone in the unit is so proud of him. We are grateful for the awareness and funds he’s raised.”

The funds will help ensure that more patients and their families can continue to enjoy these special days out, offering a break from the routine of life-saving treatment.

The unit is run by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.