Veteran marks milestone birthday with skydive for RJAH 

At 14,000 feet in the air, most people would be feeling the fear – but not Malcolm Moran, a 75-year-old amputee and military veteran, who took to the skies for a tandem skydive, all in support of the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital.

Malcolm in the air during the skydive

After facing the challenge of losing a leg, Malcolm, who served as a vehicle mechanic in the British Army for twelve years between 1969 and 1981, decided to use his milestone birthday to take his resilience to new heights and complete a tandem jump.

Following his service, Malcolm received one hip and two knee replacements by Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Clinical Lead for the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, with his first surgery in 2020.

- Advertisement -

Malcolm also underwent a leg amputation at the Oswestry-based hospital in 2024 and completed his incredible skydive just over a year later.

The inspiration for Malcolm’s skydives came from his father’s time as a paratrooper in World War II. Having already completed a 200ft skydive at age 40, Malcolm decided that a 14,000ft (or 2.6 mile) leap was the only natural progression.

“While the rest of the UK was baking in 30-degree heat, I was up in the skies at Langar Skydiving Centre in Nottingham,” said Malcolm.

“I travelled up from my home in Nuneaton, dressed for the weather in my shorts and T-shirt, and took the leap! The views were stunning with blue skies and bright sunshine.

“The whole experience was even more than I expected – it was absolutely fabulous.”

Lt Col Meyer said: “The Veterans’ Orthopaedic service is honoured that Malcolm chose to use this incredible challenge to raise funds in the service’s name. Malcolm embodies the strength and resilience of many patients at the service, who have dedicated some of their lives to military service and the protection of others.”

Malcolm wanted to use the tandem skydive to show others that you can push past challenges and embrace life to the fullest. His incredible, gravity defying leap has raised funds and awareness for the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service.

So far, the total stands at £1,415, but there is still time to donate to Malcom’s JustGiving page.