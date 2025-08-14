Stanton Commits to Telford Tigers

Telford Tigers have announced the signing of promising young forward Taylor Stanton for the upcoming season. The 17-year-old, who hails from Telford, will play on a two-way contract, splitting his time between the National League and Moralee Division teams.

Taylor Stanton on the ice. Photo: Tiff Barbour Photography

Stanton had a standout season last year, making 16 appearances for the National League side. His most notable achievements came with the treble-winning Laidler Division team, where he scored an impressive 76 points in 31 games. He also played for the U18 junior team, contributing 39 points in 14 games. Overall, he amassed a remarkable 116 points across all three teams.

Speaking about his return, Stanton said, “I am really excited to be back in a Tigers jersey for the upcoming season and I cannot wait to see what this league holds for us as a team.”

He expressed confidence in the team’s ability to build on last year’s success, stating, “Last season showed how much of a dominating team we are and after winning the treble, I believe that we can bring home more silverware this upcoming year.”

Jason Silverthorn, coach of the Moralee Division team, praised Stanton’s potential. “Taylor has shown that he was ready for that next step in his development as a player,” Silverthorn said. He highlighted the importance of consistency and defensive play at the higher level, explaining that the two-way contract would allow Stanton to “learn the game at both ends to help bridge the game into the National team full time.”

Silverthorn added, “He has been a dynamic player for both the U18s and Laidler Division teams last season and I am looking forward to helping him continue to grow and reach his potential as a player.”