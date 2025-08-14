Shropshire’s Stiperstones landscape becomes England’s newest national nature reserve

In a landmark move for conservation, a new National Nature Reserve (NNR) has been established in Shropshire, securing over 1,000 hectares of rare upland habitats.

Nipstone Rock

The Stiperstones Landscape NNR, a massive expansion of the original reserve, now covers 1,562 hectares, bringing together six partner organisations to safeguard precious heathland, ancient woodlands, and bogs.

The declaration creates one of England’s most significant upland conservation areas, more than tripling the size of the previous reserve. It combines existing protected sites with an additional 1,100 hectares of partner-managed land, forming a unified sanctuary for rare plants and threatened wildlife.

A Coronation Legacy for Nature

The Stiperstones Landscape reserve is part of the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves, a project created to honour King Charles III’s Coronation and his long-standing commitment to the environment. This series marks the most significant expansion of England’s NNR network in a generation, with 25 new reserves planned by 2028.

The project directly supports the government’s environmental commitments, including safeguarding natural carbon stores, managing flood risk, and improving water quality. The reserve will also provide vital habitat connectivity for species across the landscape.

Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, hailed the initiative as a crucial step towards achieving the country’s environmental targets. “Enhancing and expanding our nature-rich landscapes is one of the most critical actions we must take,” he stated. “Collaboration across this landscape will protect the upland heath and ancient woodland, conserving rare species while also creating more opportunities for local people to experience the joy of nature firsthand.”

Protecting a Fussy Feeder and Mythical Lands

Among the wildlife set to receive enhanced protection is the bilberry bumblebee, a species with a distinctive orange-red tail that depends entirely on bilberry flowers for its survival. This “fussy feeder” has become a conservation celebrity, inspiring blogs and conservation efforts to protect its specialist habitat within the reserve’s diverse heathland mosaic.

The sanctuary also preserves ancient quartzite tors steeped in Saxon legend. According to folklore, the mythical Wild Edric and his fairy queen, Godda, gallop across these hills whenever England faces peril.

Partners, including Forestry England, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, and Natural England, will now develop a strategic management plan with ambitious targets for nature recovery. Dr Richard Keymer, from the Middle Marches Community Land Trust, expressed his delight, noting that “larger areas of land managed for nature will make them more resilient in the face of a changing climate.”

Visitors can explore the reserve’s diverse habitats and breathtaking views via existing footpaths and bridleways, with the Bog Visitor Centre offering educational resources on the area’s unique ecology.

The project ensures local communities and landowners were extensively consulted, ensuring traditional land use practices are maintained where appropriate while conservation decisions are informed by local knowledge.