Shropshire named a top council for Bikeability cycle training

Shropshire Council has been recognised as one of the top ten local authorities in England for providing Bikeability cycle training, with nearly 5,000 children completing the course last year.

Bikeability training taking place in Shropshire

The figures, published in the Bikeability Trust’s annual report, “Beyond the School Gates,” show that 4,816 children in Shropshire received Level 1, 2, 3, and Plus training during the 2024/25 year. This includes training provided through the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

Shropshire Council also stands out as one of only three councils to have increased its training numbers by over 30% between 2022/23 and 2024/25. This growth was supported by a grant of £191,121 from the Bikeability Trust.

Councillor Robert Jones, Shropshire Council’s deputy Cabinet member for economic growth and transport, praised the achievement. “Teaching children cycling skills early on is very important for their confidence and ultimately their safety, and it’s brilliant that so many Shropshire children received Bikeability training last year,” he said.

“Bikeability training builds from learning skills on the playground to completing independent journeys and provides children with valuable exercise and a positive early introduction to cycling as a fantastic form of physical activity.”

The training is delivered by the council’s partner, Learn Cycling. Keith Jepson, the company’s managing director, expressed his delight at the partnership. “We are passionate about cycling and active travel, offering children an essential life skill,” he said. “Cycling is the solution to many modern issues including obesity, sustainability, congestion and health issues…plus it’s fun!”

He added that feedback from schools, parents, and children has been excellent, and the company is looking forward to training more children in the coming academic year.

Emily Cherry, Chief Executive of the Bikeability Trust, commented on the national picture. “As we approach almost six million children trained, it’s clear we’re delivering on our mission to activate a nation of cyclists,” she said. “This year’s report shows how we’re increasing access to cycles for those one in four children who still don’t have their own, and inspiring children with skills and confidence for a lifetime.”

The “Beyond the School Gates” report revealed that 500,000 Bikeability places were booked across England in 2024/25, marking an increase of 13,000 on the previous year. This equates to children nationwide spending three million hours undergoing the training.