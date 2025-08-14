Oswestry man charged with drug offences

A man has been charged with drug offences following a police warrant carried out in Oswestry on Tuesday, 12 August.

Chase Kilty, 23, of Gittin Street, Oswestry, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and one count of possessing criminal property.

Being “concerned in the supply” is a serious offence that includes participating in the illegal distribution, sale, or trafficking of controlled substances, even without direct possession.

Possessing criminal property refers to owning or handling assets, such as money, that are known to be the proceeds of crime.

Kilty appeared at Telford Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning, Wednesday 13th August, where he was remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday 10 September.