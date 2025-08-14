Listen Live
23.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 14, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Former Shrewsbury police officer barred from policing after sexual assault case

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An accelerated misconduct hearing held today, Thursday 14 August, has found that a former PC, who was based in Shrewsbury, would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.

In June 2024, former PC Liam Smith, now 31, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault. On 18 July 2024 he was sentenced to a nine-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 140 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £2000 in costs as well as a £114 victim surcharge.

The court heard how he assaulted a woman by sexually touching her over her clothing whilst off-duty and on a night out in Shrewsbury on 10 September 2022.

- Advertisement -

He was suspended when the allegations came to light and resigned from the force on 3 December 2023.

Today’s hearing found that his crimes amounted to gross misconduct and seriously breached standards of professional behaviour of discreditable conduct, as set out in the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: “This is another case which demonstrates that we won’t hesitate to take action against officers who break the law, or breach the high standards expected of them as part of their role.

“Sexual assault is abhorrent and the fact that Smith was a serving officer when this assault took place makes his crime all the more reprehensible.

“Quite simply, officers like Liam Smith have no place in policing.

“I’d like to thank the victim for bravely coming forward to report him, which I know can be incredibly difficult. Without them we would not have been able to take action and secure the conviction against Smith.”

Following today’s outcome, Smith will be added to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from working for a UK police service in the future.

The outcome of the hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP