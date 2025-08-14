Former Shrewsbury police officer barred from policing after sexual assault case

An accelerated misconduct hearing held today, Thursday 14 August, has found that a former PC, who was based in Shrewsbury, would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.

In June 2024, former PC Liam Smith, now 31, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault. On 18 July 2024 he was sentenced to a nine-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 140 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £2000 in costs as well as a £114 victim surcharge.

The court heard how he assaulted a woman by sexually touching her over her clothing whilst off-duty and on a night out in Shrewsbury on 10 September 2022.

He was suspended when the allegations came to light and resigned from the force on 3 December 2023.

Today’s hearing found that his crimes amounted to gross misconduct and seriously breached standards of professional behaviour of discreditable conduct, as set out in the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: “This is another case which demonstrates that we won’t hesitate to take action against officers who break the law, or breach the high standards expected of them as part of their role.

“Sexual assault is abhorrent and the fact that Smith was a serving officer when this assault took place makes his crime all the more reprehensible.

“Quite simply, officers like Liam Smith have no place in policing.

“I’d like to thank the victim for bravely coming forward to report him, which I know can be incredibly difficult. Without them we would not have been able to take action and secure the conviction against Smith.”

Following today’s outcome, Smith will be added to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from working for a UK police service in the future.

The outcome of the hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.