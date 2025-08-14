Listen Live
Firefighters from across the area attend Wildfire on the Shropshire border

By Shropshire Live

Firefighters from across the West Midlands attended the scene of a large wildfire that broke out on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border this morning.

The blaze, located in a field of straw in the Long Common area of Claverley, broke out at around 9.30 am today, Thursday, 14 August.

Station Manager Craig Jackson said: “We have had an incident involving a field on fire which then spread into woodland and potentially moving towards a property, we’ve had seven appliances here with around 45 firefighters, including our command unit and drone.

“During this hot and dry weather, we are asking Shropshire residents not to take barbecues into the countryside, be careful dispersing the glass bottles and smoking material, and please do not have bonfires.”

Crews from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Market Drayton, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, and Tweedale were in attendance. The response also includes specialist vehicles, such as an Incident Command Unit, an Incident Support Unit, and a Light Pumping Unit, underscoring the severity of the incident.

Assistance was also provided by colleagues from the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, highlighting a coordinated, multi-agency effort to bring the fire under control.

Police also attended, assisting with traffic as fire crews manoeuvred vehicles.

