A-level results day 2025: Shropshire students celebrate strong set of results

Students across Shropshire are today celebrating their A-Level results, with many securing places at top universities and on prestigious apprenticeships.

From left, Harry Chandler, Favour Ochonma, Jesse Abdul Karim, Amber Norton, Sophie Flavell, Meredith Davis

This year’s results reflect the resilience and determination of students across the county’s schools and colleges, with many institutions reporting strong performances.

UCAS figures published for Level 3 results day today show 255,130 UK 18-year-olds have been accepted, compared to 243,650 in 2024 (+4.7%). Overall, 82% of those holding an offer who received their decision this morning have been placed on their first choice (UCAS’ firm), the same proportion as last year.

We’ll be bringing you a roundup of the local results as they come in, highlighting individual success stories and overall performance from Telford and Shrewsbury to Oswestry and beyond.

Strong Set of Results for Telford College

Telford College has celebrated another strong set of results for its A level, T-Level, technical and vocational courses.

The A level pass rate was the college’s best since 2021, and the percentage of high-grade pass rates from A* to C was also its highest in four years.

There were 100% pass rates across a wide range of A level subject areas, including English language, geography, geology and sociology.

The college also congratulated its first ever cohort of T-Level graduates, which saw 100% achievement in areas such as digital production design and development, midwifery, and mental health support.

First-year T-Level students recorded 100% pass rates in their engineering, early years, midwifery and digital support security assessments.

Vocational study highlights at Telford College this year included 100% pass rates in a string of subject areas including beauty, early years, catering, hairdressing, health, public uniformed services, and sport.

“I would like to wish our all of students receiving their results today all the very best for the next part of their journey,” said principal and chief executive Lawrence Wood.

“They have worked incredibly hard to get to this point, and can now progress with confidence.

“Many are headed to university and apprenticeships to take their studies and skills to the next level. We are all very proud of what they have achieved.”

Ellesmere College Celebrates Results

Ellesmere College students are celebrating a 97% pass rate at A level today, with some outstanding performances, and students securing places at top universities across the UK and overseas. 41.% of grades were the top band of A*/A/B – with the girls securing 62.5% of the top-level grades.

Mrs Pritt-Roberts, Headmaster, said:

“My heartfelt congratulations to all our students. These results are a testament to their hard work and determination, to the diligence of their teachers and the constant support of parents.

“These pleasing A level results follow the excellent results in July for IB Diploma and BTEC. The breadth of courses and destinations that our students move onto is a particular point to celebrate, as an outworking of being a school with a global focus and a commitment to the high-performance learning (HPL) philosophy.

The good news follows on from the excellent results achieved by students who completed the IB Diploma. The 2025 results saw 53% of IB students achieving 30 or more points, the gold standard for the IB Diploma. The BTEC Diploma results also continue to impress, with students celebrating another year of 100% pass results that included several Distinctions, which are equivalent to A* at A level.

Adcote School Celebrates Another Exceptional Year

Adcote School is celebrating another exceptional year for Year 13 students. In a non-selective environment, nearly 25% of Year 13 grades were A*, 57% A*/A, and 72% A*-B, with a 100% pass rate. STEM subjects excelled, with 80% of Further Maths, Biology, and Chemistry grades at A*/A.

Adcote students collect their results

This performance far surpasses 2019 levels and exceeds national pre-pandemic averages, reflecting the success of Adcote’s CLEAR Learning approach, which provides personalised guidance, structured support, and clear academic goals for every student.

Headteacher Mrs Nicola Tribe said:

“Our students’ achievements this year are truly outstanding. Because of our dedicated staff, every student follows a structured path with personalised support.

“Even in a non-selective environment, we have achieved results that far exceed 2019 levels and national averages, while continuing to provide scholarships and bursaries to local students and contributing to the wider community.

“We are incredibly proud of our young women and look forward to hearing about their next steps in the future as part of our alumni.”

Local Reaction

Shropshire Council has congratulated all A-Level and BTEC students in Shropshire receiving their results today, and wished them all the best for the future.

Andy Hall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“Results day is such a stressful time for young people. I know as my daughter is receiving her results! I am so proud of our amazing young people who have overcome some unprecedented challenges on their education journeys over the last five years.

“Helping them on their way have been the Shropshire colleges and education providers here in the county who have adapted curriculums to suit a new fast-paced exciting world, I congratulate you all and wish all our young people well with their new chapter. Well done for pushing through! You did it!

“I am so proud of what our young people have achieved over the last few years with the challenges of Covid and adapting to new ways of learning. Young people in Shropshire have proved that dedication and hard work can result in excellent outcomes. Congratulations!

“My heartfelt thanks go to our amazing teachers and education providers throughout the county who met the challenges head on and delivered for our students. Whatever young people choose to do next, be it university, apprenticeship or further education; Shropshire Council is here to support with Information, advice and guidance to help them move on to their next chapter.”

Stuart Anderson MP for South Shropshire said:

“I would like to join in celebrating the achievements of young people across South Shropshire and further afield as they collect their results. I know that young people have worked incredibly hard over the last year.

“As a parent, I am proud of all that they have achieved. I want to ensure every young person in South Shropshire has access to high-quality education, training, and employment opportunities that will enable them to excel in life. I also want anyone who is unsure about their next steps to know that there is lots of support available, including the Exam Results Helpline.”