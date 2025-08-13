Listen Live
Shropshire children’s services achieves ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council’s children’s services have been awarded the highest possible rating of ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted following a recent inspection.

Shropshire Council’s children’s services senior leadership team. Photo: Shropshire Council
Shropshire Council’s children’s services senior leadership team. Photo: Shropshire Council

The report, published yesterday, Tuesday, 12 August, is a landmark achievement, reflecting a significant improvement from its previous ‘good’ rating in 2022.

A Vision of ‘Love in the System’

The council’s leadership attributed the success to a shared vision of bringing “love back into the system.”

Councillor Ruth Houghton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for social care, stated, “It’s great to see that this has been demonstrated through our practice and commitment to the children and young people of Shropshire.”

This ethos was evidently felt by inspectors, with Tanya Miles, the council’s executive director, noting it was “particularly heart-warming to hear that inspectors said that they could see and feel the love we have all worked so hard to bring back into the system.”

Key Strengths Highlighted by Inspectors

The inspection, which spanned three weeks and included extensive case reviews, data analysis, and interviews with children and families, found the service to be outstanding in three out of four key areas.

– Impact of leaders on social work practice with children and families: Outstanding

– Experiences and progress of children who need help and protection: Outstanding

– Experiences and progress of children in care: Outstanding

– Experiences and progress of care leavers: Good

The report highlighted several key strengths, including the effectiveness of early help services, the professional curiosity and rigorous practice of social workers, and the strong focus on listening to children’s voices.

The council’s “Compass” system was noted for providing a solid foundation for high-quality assessments and targeted interventions.

Unwavering Support and Ambition

Ofsted’s findings recognized the dedication of the council’s staff and the wider community.

Councillor Heather Kidd, Shropshire Council’s Leader, praised the “remarkable care and continued dedication” of staff and welcomed the acknowledgement of the council’s long-standing investments.

The report also commended the leadership of the director of children’s services, who has cultivated a culture where children are consistently regarded as “our children” and supported to feel “genuinely loved and cared for.”

The council remains committed to building on this success, with Councillor Kidd stating, “We remain committed to building on this success and continuing to be curious and creative about how we can sustain and further improve our services for children and families.”

A Community-Wide Effort

Councillor Kidd thanked staff, council services, and partners for their “unwavering commitment,” while Tanya Miles acknowledged the collaboration of schools, police, health colleagues, and the voluntary sector, emphasising that the council “can’t do what we do by working in isolation.”

