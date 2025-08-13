Listen Live
28.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Oswestry man banned from driving after crashing van whilst drunk

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An Oswestry man has been banned from driving for over three years after he crashed his van and fled the scene earlier this year.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was arrested by Sergeant Morgan Richardson shortly after the incident.

When apprehended, he was found to be over twice the legal drink-drive limit. Further checks revealed he was also driving without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

- Advertisement -

This week, he was sentenced to a 3-year and 4-month driving disqualification. The court also ordered him to pay a £250 fine and participate in rehabilitation activities.

In a statement, police reaffirmed their commitment to road safety, stating, “We continue to work tirelessly to keep our roads safe and bring offenders to justice.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP