Oswestry man banned from driving after crashing van whilst drunk

An Oswestry man has been banned from driving for over three years after he crashed his van and fled the scene earlier this year.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was arrested by Sergeant Morgan Richardson shortly after the incident.

When apprehended, he was found to be over twice the legal drink-drive limit. Further checks revealed he was also driving without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

- Advertisement -

This week, he was sentenced to a 3-year and 4-month driving disqualification. The court also ordered him to pay a £250 fine and participate in rehabilitation activities.

In a statement, police reaffirmed their commitment to road safety, stating, “We continue to work tirelessly to keep our roads safe and bring offenders to justice.”