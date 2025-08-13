Multiple vehicles involved in collision at Battlefield, Shrewsbury

A three-vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon in Shrewsbury resulted in casualties being tended to by the ambulance service, with fire crews making the scene safe.

Firefighters were called to Shrewsbury Road in Upper Battlefield at 4.13 pm on Wednesday, 13 August, after an emergency call reported a road traffic collision.

Four fire appliances, including a Rescue Tender, were dispatched from Shrewsbury, Wellington, and Wem fire stations. An operations officer was also in attendance to manage the incident.

Upon arrival, fire crews used small gear to deal with the incident. West Midlands Ambulance and the police were also on the scene to assist.

The collision involved three vehicles. Fire crews worked to secure the scene, ensuring the vehicles were made safe. Casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service.

A stop message, indicating the incident was under control, was received at 4.42 pm, less than half an hour after the initial call.