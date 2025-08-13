Heart of Wales line sees significant performance improvements

The Heart of Wales line, connecting Swansea and Shrewsbury, has seen improvements in reliability and punctuality, bringing a better travel experience for passengers, according to the latest figures.

A Transport for Wales service at Shrewsbury Railway Station. Photo: TfW

Between 22 June and 19 July, services operated by Transport for Wales achieved a reliability rate of 97.5%. During this period, 276 out of 283 scheduled services ran, with only seven cancellations. This positive trend continues a strong performance streak, with the line’s reliability consistently exceeding 90% since January 2025.

In a further boost for passengers, punctuality has also seen a marked increase. The percentage of services arriving within three minutes of their advertised time rose to 81.2%, up from 64% at the beginning of the year.

- Advertisement -

The Heart of Wales line is renowned for its scenic route, winding through some of Wales’s most picturesque landscapes, including rolling hills and charming rural villages. As a “lifeline for work, education, and leisure,” the line attracts both local commuters and tourists eager to experience its breathtaking journey.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, welcomed the news, stating: “Delivering better transport is a priority for this government and I’m pleased to see this encouraging improvement on the Heart of Wales line. It’s good to see improvements in the experience of passengers and I’d like to thank all those involved in delivering this.”

Colin Lea, Planning and Performance Director at Transport for Wales, echoed this sentiment while acknowledging that there is still work to be done. “These figures are encouraging and reflect the work we and our partners at Network Rail have been doing to deliver a consistently reliable train service,” he said.

“We recognise the importance of the service to those communities along this line and that there have been times recently where our service hasn’t been to the standard expected by customers. Whilst it’s pleasing to see performance improving and heading in the right direction, there are still improvements to be made.”